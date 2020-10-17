The Burgers for Blue event offered free lunch for local law enforcement officers outside the Masonic Lodge on Tuesday. Cobia Lodge 631 Worshipful Master Fred Gach said one of the key tenets of being a Mason is community outreach, and the group wanted to do something for the local law enforcement community. Led by Morgan, the organization reached out to several grocers in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro who provided supplies for more than 350 in-person or takeout meals for officers, which included burgers, brats, chips and drinks. “We have a great police force here, in the city and in the county, and I think they serve us well,” Gach said. “We just wanted to show our appreciation for that.”