Entrepreneurs in Pottawattamie County will soon benefit from a resource hub and co-working place under development by Advance Southwest Iowa.

Google announced a $250,000 grant Tuesday — as part of a larger announcement that the company is investing $350 million more in its Council Bluffs data center — to Advance Southwest Iowa to build out the hub, which has been in the planning stage for years.

Paula Hazlewood, CEO of Advance Southwest Iowa, said Google is providing the seed funding for the project.

"This is going to get us off the ground," Hazlewod said.

Hazlewood said the project originated more than five years ago after a need was identified in Pottawattamie County for a centralized resource center for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Conversations started with the Iowa West Foundation and other partners.

Advance Southwest Iowa is the economic development agency serving Council Bluffs and other communities in Pottawattamie County. The organization describes itself as "a one-stop shop for economic development with a focus on business attraction, retention, entrepreneurship and site development."

The new hub will provide an improved office for Advance Southwest Iowa with sufficient space to host its partners, such as the Small Business Development Center at Iowa Western Community College.

Additional details on the hub are expected to be announced in the coming days by Advance Southwest Iowa, which is still working on a rendering of the space. That announcement is planned to take place at the future site of the hub, which wasn't identified Tuesday.

During Google's announcement at its Council Bluffs data center on Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst praised the company's donation to support entrepreneurship in southwest Iowa.

"You have just given them a leg up on that opportunity," Ernst said.

Hazlewood credited Niki Ferguson, manager of entrepreneurial development, with bringing the resource hub to fruition, calling it Ferguson's "brainchild" and praising the connections she's built over the years, including with the NewBoCo startup accelerator in Cedar Rapids.

Ferguson said she's excited about the progress but notes there's still a lot of fundraising to do before the hub is launched.

"We have the entrepreneurs. We have resources in our community. We have a disconnect, and a way of bringing those folks together," Ferguson said.

Once it's up and running, the hub will provide a space for entrepreneurs to develop and test their products, bring in coding classes and other training, offer informal and formal networking opportunities and generally bringing "like-minded individuals together."

A centralized location will give businesses that need a mailbox, a full office or just a place to set up a laptop with a hotspot somewhere they can go and also connect with other resources aimed at helping them grow.

"Part of this progress is really identifying and working with our community partners," Hazlewood said.

One of Advance Southwest Iowa's initial partners is providing them with a physical home.

Georgi Ivanov, an Olympic wrestler in 2016 and a graduate Lewis Central High School, is partnering with Advance Southwest Iowa to provide the physical real estate for the hub. He said he acquired the investment property through the Iowa West Foundation, in addition to space for his wrestling training club at the Iowa West Field House.

Ivanov said that Ferguson helped get him publicity for his current businesses — The Best Wrestler and software company Zuptu — and invited him to join the board of Advance Southwest Iowa.

"I really wanted to make my mark a little bit in the community that's given me so much," Ivanov said. "I wanted to really support future entrepreneurs to be successful, and we can create and develop more leaders in the community, and after that those leaders will improve the community overall."

Hazlewood said that the Iowa West Foundation, with Ivanov's assistance, saw the value in transforming the real estate into a space that's community-minded. She said Iowa West has not provided direct funding for the hub initiative.

Advance Southwest Iowa has done research across the state and country into what works best for a startup accelerator, and Ferguson said they plan to start small and build out into a fully developed facility.

"There are so many businesses, very successful businesses, that are being run out of someone's house," Ferguson said. "They don't need a storefront. They don't need the public coming in, but they still need a space where they're able to conduct their meeting, just be around other folks and not be isolated."

Hazlewood said the hope is to open the hub in the first quarter of 2024, with a build-out taking place over the winter.