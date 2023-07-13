If your mower gives out in the middle of the summer or you just need some routine maintenance performed, there’s a new local business ready to serve you.

Bluffs Small Engine Service & Repair opened last year and has upgraded its shop to serve more customers. The shop is located at 19855 Virginia Hills Road and is accessible via a driveway between Casey’s and Motion Works Dance Studio.

A ribbon cutting will be held at the shop at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

The business is owned by Wahle Inc., which also owns Wahle Landscaping, and it is managed by Blu Wahle.

At this time of year, most of the work is on mowers – from push to riding to ZTR – and also includes tillers, leaf blowers and trimmers, Wahle said.

“But we can also work on engines for generators, power washers and things like that,” he said.

Bluffs Small Engine been able to avoid supply-chain issues, for the most part, Wahle said.

“Between our suppliers and everything, we’ve had good luck getting things,” he said.

The technician who keeps it running is Scott Epperson, who worked on small engines at Romano’s True Value Hardware for 10 years and then at CB Outdoor Power for eight years before helping Bluffs Small Engine get cranked up last year, Wahle said.

As word got around that Epperson was at Bluffs Small Engine, customers started coming in.

“We’re very fortunate,” he said. “We’ve had people come here just looking for Scott.”

The shop offered a spring special on mower tune-ups with blade sharpening, as well as chainsaw sharpening, Wahle said. In September, the company will start servicing snow blowers.

Epperson was born and raised in Council Bluffs and moved to Magnolia 24 years ago. He worked in Omaha for a few years, then got started at Romano’s, where he became an assistant manager.

“I was working on small engines all the time,” he said, mainly mowers, trimmers and chainsaws. He has also worked on generators, pumps, power washers, augers and leaf blowers, among other things.

When Romano’s closed, CB Outdoor Power bought the store’s small engine business, and Epperson went with it. About one-fourth of the customers at Bluffs Small Engine are people he helped at those two businesses, he said.

Wahle’s family has a history in the area. The shop is near where his mother grew up, and his grandfather, Mark Maguire, once owned a gas station and store where Casey’s now sits. Besides selling gas, he also sold appliances and outdoor equipment, Wahle said.

“We’ve had customers who remembered buying their first mower from Grandpa,” he said.