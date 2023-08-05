The Hy-Vee at 2323 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs sold over $1 million in lottery tickets over the past year.
The retailer was No. 2 overall for Iowa Lottery sales, behind a Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee, and sold $1,046,511.50 in tickets in fiscal year 2023.
The Iowa Lottery said in a news release that its sales, proceeds to state causes, prizes to players and commissions paid to Iowa businesses all set records in 2023.
Preliminary figures show that the Iowa Lottery generated a record $108.2 million in proceeds to state causes for the fiscal year that ended June 30. Annual lottery sales hit a record $481.5 million, while prizes to players totaled a record $305.3 million. Lottery sales commissions to the local businesses that sell tickets totaled $31.3 million.
The unaudited results show that Iowa Lottery sales grew 11.3% from last year. While the big jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions drew attention, sales of scratch games remained the Iowa Lottery’s leading product.
— Scott Stewart