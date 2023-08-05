Fareway Stores Inc. partnered with Variety – the Children’s Charity to conduct the seventh annual Round Up at the register in July at all 138 store locations, raising a total of $171,450.14 for Variety – the Children’s Charity.

The Council Bluffs Fareway was the No. 4 store overall, earning an opportunity to host a specialized bike giveaway to a child in the community.

Customers had the opportunity to round up to the next dollar or provide an additional donation on their grocery bill to help fund Variety’s mission.

“We sincerely appreciate the fundraising efforts of Fareway and Fareway customers,” Sheri McMichael, Iowa executive director of Variety, said in a news release. “These funds will allow us to continue our efforts to help children who are at-risk, under privileged, critically ill or living with special needs.”

— Scott Stewart