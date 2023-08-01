If you’re standing at the intersection of West Broadway and First Street, and you’re wondering where Council Bluffs’ historic 100 Block begins, you need only look up to know you’re in the right place.

Giant numbers — 1-0-0 — affixed vertically to the second floor exterior of one of the buildings work almost like a “you are here” marker on a map. The six-foot-tall “100” signifies not only the building’s address, but the start of the city’s oldest district.

“This is the first building, some say the oldest building, in Council Bluffs. It started here — 100 — and that’s why I went so big on the 100,” said real estate developer Jarrod McIntyre, whose company, Turn the Paige Homes (named after his daughter), occupies the first floor at 100 W. Broadway. “When I went to the city with that, I said, ‘I want to put a 100 on my building,’ and they go, ‘Go ahead, it’s your address.’ I'm like, ‘Well, it's 6 feet tall.’”

McIntyre said that he didn’t want a huge 100 on the side of the building to let people know its address. He wanted the signage to be “a welcome to The 100 Block.”

Built in the 1850s, 100 W. Broadway was originally a general store that specialized in outfitting travelers heading west to seek their fortunes. It seems appropriate that it now houses a company that aims to keep its customers closer to home.

McIntyre was born and raised in Council Bluffs. The Abraham Lincoln High School graduate is proud of his hometown and is excited by the direction he sees it heading in, and wants to do his part to ensure affordable housing is available.

In addition to renovating 100 W. Broadway’s first floor commercial space and five second floor apartments, which should be ready by September, Turn the Paige Homes is also developing a new subdivision near Franklin and Bennett avenues called Hillside Estates with its building partner, Atlas Builders, another homegrown Council Bluffs business.

“I actually graduated with Mike Burns of Atlas Builders,” McIntyre said. “I'm not a builder, I come from a real estate background. My mom was a realtor for 30 years, retired at NP Dodge. So I know a lot of realtors, have that background, investment properties, rentals, flipping houses, remodels, things of that nature.”

McIntyre works with Atlas to design the layout of the houses, most of which are 1,300 to 1,500 square feet. He provides the financing and Atlas handles the construction.

“They just do what they do best, build houses; I do what I do best, sell houses, and together, it's really worked,” McIntyre said.

Four of the Hillside Estates houses have been sold, and have families living in them, and a few more that aren’t quite finished yet have been pre-sold. Turn the Paige works with NeighborWorks Home Solutions, Habitat for Humanity and other area nonprofit organizations to keep its houses affordable for working class folks who are looking at buying their first or second homes.

“We can build, you know, $600,000, $700,000 houses if we wanted, but (Atlas’) background, and what my passion is, is the blue collar, what I call blue collar housing,” McIntyre said. “At what used to be $200,000 to $250,000, which is now $250,000 to $350,000, that's kind of our wheelhouse. That's what's needed in our opinion; that's what we're good at, so that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

With the cost of supplies rising, McIntyre knows that the profit margin is going to be pretty thin, but he also knows there’s a real need for quality housing that people can afford.

McIntyre points to the example set by longtime Glenwood and southwest Iowa home builder Lloyd Banks as a guide for what he wants Turn the Paige Homes to become.

“Atlas Builders had worked under Lloyd Banks for years and years, and Lloyd Banks probably built 500, 1,000 houses in Council Bluffs,” McIntyre said. “(Banks) mastered, kind of, the affordable housing concept. He pumped them out a lot, and (Atlas) is comfortable building (those types of houses).”

Hillside Estates is a prime example of what McIntyre hopes to do around the community. Some of the houses are lower cost, affordable starter homes and some have a higher price point, but you can’t tell which is which from the outside.

“If you have affordable housing, and it's concentrated in an area, it's always going to have that stigma that, you know, the Section 8, the (Department of Housing and Urban Development), it always does,” McIntyre said. “But if it's mixed with workforce, your $250,000 to $350,000 price range, and it's mixed with affordable housing, and it's done correctly to where people don't even know which house was affordable and which wasn’t, because they all require the same covenants, and if you get inside one, you can see, ‘Oh, it has a finished basement,’ ‘Oh, there's granite here,’ but from the curb appeal, you can't see that. You can't see any of that. When I went to Courtney (Harter, Council Bluffs director of community development), I said, ‘We're going to create something really cool. It's going to involve affordable housing, but nobody's going to be able to know that it's there.’ And that's what we're doing, and it's been pretty successful.”