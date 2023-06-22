A new ice cream shop and cafe is planned along the First Avenue trail near Cochran Park.

The Council Bluffs City Council voted on June 12 to approve the rezoning of a residential property along the to commercial to allow the property owner to develop a new ice cream shop and cafe.

Magdalena Gonzalez plans to demolish the house and garage currently at 27 S. 22nd St. to make room for the two shipping containers she wants to use to create the shop. She estimates the size of the structure to be about 30 feet by 40 feet, with the ice cream counter along one side and the cafe kitchen on the opposite side.

The shop will have indoor and outdoor seating, and a small yard for kids to play in, not to mention Cochran Park, which will literally be across the street.

Gonzalez has degrees in culinary arts and business administration from Iowa Western Community College and has wanted to do something that utilizes both degrees for a few years.

“I had a mentor, but he did pass away a year ago,” Gonzalez said. “Before then, I was working with him, kind of bringing some ideas and things like that, but he passed away. So I want to pick up there, bringing this idea, bringing something new to Council Bluffs.”

Gonzalez plans to use fresh fruits to flavor her ice cream, and have different combinations. She also wants to “bring Central American flavor to the food.”

Originally from Guatemala, Gonzalez wants to reflect her culture in the cafe’s menu.

“I’m trying to create food that’s fast, but it’s Guatemalan food,” she said. “The cuisine, the flavor, the everything will be fresh. I’m gonna try to combine Guatemalan food with what we have locally in Council Bluffs."

The cuisine will offer something different in the Council Bluffs food scene.

"I feel like it’s something that’s gonna be unique to me, and hopefully I will be able to provide and show our community that there’s a lot of different flavors,” Gonzalez said.

Turning Maggie's Ice Cream and Cafe into a reality is still a ways off.

Gonzalez has to have more meetings with city officials, and needs to work with her contractors to nail down the design, but she’s excited.

“It’s taking time,” Gonzalez said. “To finish everything, to get all the permits going through the city, and having everything ready to demolish the house and start with the project, it’s taking time. But, eventually, I’ll get there.”