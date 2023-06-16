Renowned as the ultimate wing destination in town, the neighborhood bar and beloved local establishment proudly proclaimed itself the closest bar to Nebraska during its opening in 2009.

Now, after gaining a loyal following and solidifying its reputation, the bar is ready to take a leap across the Missouri River and expand its presence into the Cornhusker State.

The original location at 2411 S. 24th St. will continue to serve up their nine wing options, from the mouthwatering sweet and spicy BBQ to fiery ghost pepper.

The Salty Dog is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.