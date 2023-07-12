Small, nonfarm businesses in 23 Iowa counties and neighboring counties in Missouri and Nebraska are eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Tanya N. Garfield, director of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West, said in a news release that the loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought that began June 20.

Pottawattamie and Mills counties are among the primary area identified by the SBA, along with Appanoose, Davis, Monroe, Van Buren, Wapello and Wayne counties.

Neighboring counties include Cass, Clarke, Decatur, Fremont, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Lucas, Mahaska, Marion, Montgomery, Page and Shelby counties in Iowa as well as Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties in Nebraska and Clark, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler and Scotland counties in Missouri.

“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster,” Garfield said.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred, according to the release.

“Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage,” Garfield said.

Loans carry an interest rate of 4% for businesses and 2.375% for nonprofit organizations, with a maximum term of 30 years. Find more at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. The deadline to apply is Feb. 26, 2024.