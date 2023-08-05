EveryStep’s Senior Companion program in Council Bluffs made a $15,000 donation toward Alzheimer’s care, support and research to become a sponsor of the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter as a 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer.

EveryStep is a nonprofit organization that offers a range of in-home support programs for older adults, as well as hospice care and free grief support services, according to a news release.

The Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Sept. 23 at Iowa Western Community College.

"We wouldn’t be able to do the important work we do every day to support local families through their Alzheimer’s or dementia journey or fund research to find treatments, and ultimately a cure, without the support of local sponsors like EveryStep,” said Jessica Duncan, walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter.

— Scott Stewart