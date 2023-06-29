Nearly four years after pouring its first pint, Council Bluffs’ first craft brewery is taking its operation statewide with a new distribution deal that will see its award-winning beers available in Okoboji this summer and points further east as the year progresses.

Full Fledged Brewing Company, owned by Dessie and Marshall Redmond, announced its partnership with Doll Distributing in a news release earlier this month.

“We knew Doll would be the best fit for us, and it was going to be a good partnership,” Marshall Redmond said in an interview with The Nonpareil. “Being out in the market for three and a half years myself, and selling the beer, I’ve spent time around their sales team, who’re doing the same thing I was doing, got to know a few of them out in the market, got to know their reputation. We've done our due diligence, and talked with our customers to see what sort of reputation they had in town, and it's all positive feedback. They’re our basically next door neighbors, and we knew it would be a good fit.”

Doll and Full Fledged are located less than a mile apart in the cluster of businesses near the I-29/I-80 interchange — in fact, Full Fledged makes a pale ale that is named after their location, 29 Eighty.

Doll Distributing is a family-owned business that started in Council Bluffs. The company has several distribution centers throughout western and central Iowa, and southern Minnesota, and has invested in state-of-the-art technology to provide customers with the industry's highest in-stock rate and shipping accuracy.

"Full Fledged Brewing Company is an exciting addition to the Council Bluffs community," Doll Distributing’s George Doll said in the news release. "For us to be a partner in their further growth and success is a real privilege and a great opportunity."

Previously available only in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area, Full Fledged is excited to get its product in front of new potential customers.

“It just means growth, and growth is a good thing,” Redmond said. “Love to get our beers out in front of more people. We’ve got award-winning beers, won 10 international medals last year, and we picked up one so far this year, and we just want to keep that going.”

The potential for growth was on Redmond’s mind even before the brewery opened in July 2019. Full Fledged was built to have a brewing capacity of about 2,000 barrels — equivalent to 4,000 kegs — Redmond said.

“We will probably do 800 to 1,000 this year,” he said. “We did 700 last year, so we’re growing.”

At its local brewery, Full Fledged can have up to 18 different beers on tap at any given time, including small batch and seasonal brews. The most popular beer is Councils’ Kolsch, which Redmond describes as being the “most approachable beer that we make, just a neutral, light, crisp, easy drinking kind of everyday beer.”

Full Fledged isn’t afraid to experiment either. There’s the jalapeno-infused Chili Buzz, and a small batch herbal tea-infused beer called Evening in the Bluffs. There’s even a beer made with pickles.

Some of the more interesting recipes have come from brewer Mackenzie Lander, who has worked at Full Fledged for nearly two years.

“I like designing recipes and coming up with fun ideas,” Lander said in an interview with The Nonpareil. “I really appreciate Marshall and Dessie here. They let me kind of have a good free reign on my ideas, which is really nice. A lot of people can’t say that, in any industry. I’m able to be pretty creative and that’s always something I really strived to find in a job.”

Like with any creative endeavor, Lander knows that not everyone will enjoy everything he comes up with, but it’s always nice to hear when someone does.

“It's just a good feeling,” Lander said. “You put that out there, you work your whole life to put this out there, and when someone really enjoys it, it's nice. It's like having a piece of art in an exhibit and someone walks by and they admire it. It's a good feeling, knowing that you did that and someone appreciates it.”

Full Fledged will be celebrating its fourth anniversary on July 15 with four new small batch beers, new merchandise, and a full day of games, activities and music. The brewery and taproom are at 40 Arena Way, Suite 2, right across from the Mid-America Center. For more information, visit facebook.com/fullfledgedbrewingcompany.