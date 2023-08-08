Google announced Tuesday afternoon it will invest another $350 million this year into its sprawling data center campus south of Council Bluffs.

The company cited growth in artificial intelligence and cloud computing as fueling the investment in its infrastructure. The new spending will build upon more than $5 billion that Google has invested since breaking ground on the site in 2007.

"This infrastructure that you're sitting in the middle of right now, this is American innovation," Allie Hopkins, Google's head of data centers for Iowa and Nebraska, told an assembled crowd of dignitaries, community leaders and news media. "You need all of this innovation to really supply and support the critical AI innovations that we have coming."

The Council Bluffs data center is among Google's largest facilities in the world.

"That's something that we love to say," Hopkins said. "It's a very proud moment for us."

The local facility helps to power worldwide digital services such as Gmail and the rest of the company's Workspace products, including Docs and Sheets, as well as Google Cloud, Google Maps and its core search function.

The crowd applauded as Hopkins announced the $350 million in further investment.

"This is all to really support that AI innovation and the support for the services that we continue to use every single day," Hopkins said. "This underscores our long-term commitment in this area, for Council Bluffs and the state of Iowa."

Hopkins announced a $250,000 grant Google awarded to Advance Southwest Iowa to help launch an entrepreneurial hub in Council Bluffs.

"This adds to Google's history of being involved in the community," Hopkins said.

Google also recently celebrated its involvement over the past decade with the BLink Wi-Fi network, which was built out with a variety of community partners.

"Thank you for allowing us to be part of a great state and a great community," Hopkins said.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in a news release that Google's continued commitment to the community is apparent from its investments to its community initiatives.

“The new investment announced today in the Council Bluffs data center facilities, along with Google’s support of the new co-working hub, will continue to provide a ripple of economic impact throughout our community,” Walsh said.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg joined Google at its data center Tuesday, going through security alongside the delivery drivers, employees and others who come and go from the massive concrete fortress at 10410 Bunge Ave.

"We are so glad that you've chosen us to have your home," Ernst said. "With this expansion, not only are they making that physical capital investment here in Pottawattamie County but (they are) affecting the livelihoods of so many people that will choose to call southwest Iowa (and) southeast Nebraska their home."

Gregg said it surprises people when they learn that Iowa is home to major technology industry players like Google, saying the company's investments are reaching "mind-boggling proportions."

"Today is a great opportunity to say thank you and let you know how much we appreciate Google's presence in Council Bluffs and Iowa generally," Gregg said. "You provide great jobs at your facilities here."

With its data centers, Google has created jobs for more than 900 people, counting both full-time and external supplier roles — so that's computer technicians, engineers and a variety of construction, food services, maintenance and security positions.

The company says its data centers are among the most efficient in the world, and it is aiming to run entirely on carbon-free energy 24/7/365 by 2030, including its Council Bluffs campus. Last year, the company self-reported its energy use in Iowa as 96% carbon-free.