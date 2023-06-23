Two Iowa state agencies debunked social media speculation that a child became ill from bacteria in Lake Manawa State Park.

A recent Facebook post about a child diagnosed with bacterial meningitis that has widely circulated is incorrect about its connection with Lake Manawa, according to a joint statement released by Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Bacterial meningitis is caused by a variety of bacteria and is most often spread through person-to-person contact via respiratory droplets or direct contact with an infected person’s saliva or nasal discharge, according to the statement.

The Facebook post may have confused bacterial meningitis with amoebic meningitis, a rare disorder caused by an amoeba found in warm freshwater environments like lakes and hot springs.

Amoebic meningitis infection occurs when contaminated water enters a person’s nasal passages. It is not spread person-to-person.

While the statement acknowledges both forms of meningitis are serious conditions, Iowa HHS states that it is crucial to understand their distinct characteristics and precautions one should take.

State officials have not received any reports of amoebic meningitis in 2023.

Maintaining good hygiene practices, such as covering one’s mouth when coughing or sneezing, and regular handwashing can help reduce the risk of transmission of bacterial meningitis. Having up to date vaccinations is also important in preventing certain types of bacterial meningitis.

To reduce the risk of amoebic meningitis, Iowa HHS recommends preventing water from going up one’s nose while swimming outdoors.

For more information regarding meningitis, contact Iowa HHS at 800-362-2736.