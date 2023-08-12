For many months, the community has watched as new life has been growing out of the ground where the Mall of the Bluffs once stood.

Now that rebirth is about to deliver a most handsome sight. Not to mention massive.

The new and long-awaited Menards store will hold its grand opening Tuesday at 40 Menards Drive, just north of the Madison Avenue Hy-Vee store.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring this store to the community,” said Tom Groepper, the store’s general manager. “We love being in Council Bluffs and this incredible new store is a reflection of our commitment to this area.”

Appropriately, since Menards is a home improvement store, a board-cutting ceremony instead of a ribbon cutting will take place at 8 a.m. with Mayor Matt Walsh and other officials on hand.

It’s one of the biggest stores in the company’s chain, according to Groepper, and about 30% to 40% bigger than the original store with its estimated 200,000 square footage at 3200 Manawa Center.

"There are many upgrades to this store including quick lane access to the yard, a dedicated customer pick-up area for special orders and thousands of additional displays and signage to assist our customers," he said.

The new store marks a departure in terms of Menards' footprint.

“The square footage is different, how it is laid out is different," Groepper said. "All the things we had we still have, but laid out better.”

As customers enter the front door, they will notice to the right a huge lighting department on two levels, different than the original store, Groepper said.

The aisles are wider and the displays of merchandize bigger than before, he said.

“There’s more shopping space,” Groepper said.

Popular home departments are identified in large lettering on top of the walls near the ceiling to better guide customers to where they want to go.

The store seems to have it all. Groepper described it as “anything and everything — it’s a total home improvement business.”

Like the original Council Bluffs store, like all Menards stores, the new store features every item needed for home improvement, as well as the garden.

Shoppers will be able to select lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies, clocks, electric fireplaces and much more.

“The cabinet area is now more open, brighter,” Groepper said as he was walking past it recently.

Speaking of cabinets, the store will have in-stock models from Klearvue, which mostly in the past had to be ordered from the manufacturer, he said.

“If you want a kitchen today, you can get it today,” he said.

To complete the job, there are quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from do-it-yourselfers to the more experienced contractor.

For the outdoors, there is a wide selection of mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a seasonal garden center with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor decor and patio furniture.

The store also has everyday essentials, including health and beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items, work clothing and even groceries, Groepper said.

“If you need it for your home we have it or we can get it to you,” Groepper said.

The store also features a full-service lumberyard in the back with everything needed to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building.

It will be easier to drive in and pick up item in the lumberyard, Groepper said.

Come Christmas time, an enchanted forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more will be set up.

The 240 employees working at the original store will move over to the new one, Groepper said.

“We may need more, but we’ll see how that goes,” he said.

Plans are to keep the original store open until all of its merchandize, now at discount prices, are sold.

“Menards has been a solid fixture in the Council Bluffs community since 1994,” company spokesman Jeff Abbott said. "We appreciate all the support we’ve received through the years, and especially while we were building this beautiful store at the new location.”

The new store is also in a great location, and hope is it will continue to grow, Groepper added.

“It’s a high traffic area, very visible from the interstate," he said. “We’re hoping to get some more redevelopment in this area."

Besides the grand opening ceremony on Tuesday, two other events will take place in the near future to celebrate the new store.

Menards race cars — No. 12 Ryan Blaney and No. 88 Matt Crafton — will be on display Tuesday, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 24.

Legendary chainsaw carver John Gage will create woodcarvings from Wednesday, Aug. 23, through Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Store hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, as well as 8 a.m.to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Groepper, who moved to Council Bluffs with his family in 1995, began working for Menards in 1987, including his time at the Manawa store, which opened in 1994.

“It’s very special to me, very rewarding to me,” he said of the new location. “We’re super excited to bring this store to Council Bluffs, which has supported us so well.”