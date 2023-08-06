Council Bluffs native Natasha Gregory spent many years dancing professionally with various ballet companies before moving into instruction. For over a decade, Gregory has been offering private lessons to students in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, and in 2019 she leveraged social media to take her business worldwide.

With a following of 246,400 on TikTok and 76,000 on Instagram, Natasha has tapped into the world of online lessons, virtual master classes and downloadable guides. Since 2020, she has taught more than 3,000 dancers from 28 countries. She has secured more than 100 partnerships with dance-related brands, including Body Wrapers, Discount Dance Supply, Rac n Roll, Harlequin, Dance Dot, Dazzle Distributor, Vita Barre, Fuego Dance Shoes, Booty Kicker Ballet Barre.

Wanting to make a more local impact, Gregory opened Dance Solutions at 525 S. Main St. in Council Bluffs in May 2023. The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the business with a ribbon cutting on Aug. 2.

Dance Solutions sets itself apart from local dance studios by taking a training facility approach and focusing on teaching dancers the proper fundamentals and skills needed to take them to the next level. Offering a full calendar of workshops, camps and master classes, plus private lessons and weekly group classes, all dancers can come to Dance Solutions to receive personalized training designed to elevate their abilities.

"We have an open door and encourage all artistic athletes to come to us to expand their knowledge and elevate their skills," said Gregory, the facility's owner and director. "Diversifying training is an important part of a dancer's education, just like any other sport."

Dance Solutions also offers weekly dance classes for students of all ages and audition-only performance groups. Classes include ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, contemporary, lyrical, musical theater, Pilates, barre fitness and ultimate flexibility. While not a recital-centric studio, Dance Solutions provides students with many performance opportunities via the annual Spring Showcase and the Youth Performance Group, an audition-based competition team.

Gregory's portfolio demonstrates success and her ability to provide high-quality instruction. Beginning her professional dancing career at age 17 as an apprentice with Omaha Theater Ballet, she has also danced professionally with Ballet Nebraska, Ballet Vero Beach and as a guest artist with Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Opera Omaha and Omaha Symphony. As a professional dancer, she performed leading roles, graced billboards, commercials, print ads and TV interviews, and was nominated for Omaha Entertainment and Art Awards. Gregory was also featured on Fox Television's hit series, "So You Think You Can Dance."

"Dance Solutions opens our doors to all," Gregory said. "We provide an opportunity for all local dancers to also seek additional training. I am excited to have a more local impact and help area dancers reach their full potential and contribute to the overall improvement of our local dance community."

For more information, visit dancesolutions.net or @miss_natasha_jade on TikTok and Instagram.