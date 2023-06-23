The Coffee Cabin, a new coffee shop in Council Bluffs, is open for business.

The shop, sitting on the corner of 16th Street and Avenue K, features an Italian espresso machine on the counter which can produce hundreds of cups of coffee per day.

“I just want to make people happy,” owner Sherry Dolezal said. “I want them to come here with their family, have a good time with a nice cup of coffee."

Dolezal said it's important customers get exactly what they want.

"if it’s not sweet enough, if it’s not hot enough, if it’s not quite right, I want someone to come say, ‘Hey, Sherry, I like it a little more sweet,’ and I’m not gonna charge you to put a little more sweetener in so you can have it the way you like it.” she said.

Dolezal had several family members in mind when founding the shop.

She said she regretted never having a cup of coffee with her late father, who drank a cup of Folgers every morning. After he passed, Sherry went to Starbucks almost every day until her late husband, Jim, bought her an espresso machine.

Dolezal, who until a year ago lived in Carson City, Nevada, decided to open the coffee shop following the funeral of her nephew, Gage Ashley, when she saw the building, which used to house a Zaltes Ice Cream, and decided to move back to Iowa to be closer to her grandchildren.

Dolezal plans to sell a specialty coffee in honor of Gage, and will give 10% of the sales from that coffee to a charity to support suicide awareness.

Her 11-year-old granddaughter Madison, one of Dolezal's six grandchildren, was helping Sherry get the shop ready to open earlier this week.

“I don’t just want one coffee shop, I want 10,” Dolezal said. “You know why? I have six grandkids, so they can each have one, and three kids, so they can each have a coffee shop, and I have two brothers, who work at a mechanic shop together ... and I don’t ever want them to be without each other, and they both love coffee, so if I leave them a coffee shop, they’ll be together forever.”

Dolezal, a car enthusiast in her own right, plans to host Cars and Coffee events at the shop.

The shop opened Friday with both dine-in and a drive-thru.

“I'm not in competition with Starbucks or Scooter’s," Dolezal said. "I don't care what drink they have or don't have, I just want to make people happy and give them the stuff they like.”