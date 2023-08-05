Frank W. Pechacek, Jr., a partner with Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. has been appointed by Iowa State Bar Association President, Ian Russell, to serve on the 2023-2024 Business Law Section Council. The Business Law Section Council consists of thirteen of the top business lawyers in the State of Iowa and represents the Business Law Section of Iowa attorneys concerning new business law legislation and business law continuing education for lawyers.

In 1993, Mr. Pechacek co-founded the law firm of Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C., in Council Bluffs. Mr. Pechacek is admitted to practice law in both Iowa and Nebraska. His practice is concentrated in the fields of business law, tax, estate planning, trusts, probate and real estate.

Mr. Pechacek currently serves as director and past President of Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation, Inc., Community Foundation for Western Iowa Investment Committee, and serves as Commissioner on the Pottawattamie County Civil Service Commission. He is also an Honorary Lifetime Director and past Board Chair of the Loess Hills Chapter of the American Red Cross and Honorary Lifetime Director of the Iowa Law School Foundation. Mr. Pechacek is a frequent lecturer and speaker on such topics as property tax assessments, estate planning and corporate/business law matters.