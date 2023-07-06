In 2002, Pottawattamie County ceded a parcel of land at the corner of South Eighth Street and First Avenue to the Pottawattamie County Development Corporation, now known as The 712 Initiative, to be used to build housing for developmentally disabled individuals, but the right project never came along and the land has sat unused.

Now, 20 years later, as the City of Council Bluffs has grown and evolved, the needs of its residents have changed as well. Affordable housing has become more and more scarce, and if the city wants to continue to grow, that has to change.

During the May 16 county board meeting, supervisors approved a resolution that updated the potential usage of the property, freeing it from the developmentally disabled restriction and transferred ownership of the property to Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs for the construction of affordable housing.

“712’s had (the property) for 20 years, the project to fit that site hasn’t come before us yet,” 712 director of redevelopment Lynn Dittmer said at the meeting. “Finding lots in town is always a challenge. It seems like a really great opportunity.”

Using $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars that Habitat received through an Iowa Finance Authority grant, the nonprofit will construct six townhomes on the property, according to Habitat executive director Blake Johnson.

“When we build and sell and obtain the reimbursement of that grant, we’ll leverage all of that into doing six additional units on that site,” Johnson said in an interview with The Nonpareil.

Each unit will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and will be sold under Habitat’s standard agreement.

“We tailor our mission and our program to those folks living at or making under 80% of area median income,” Johnson said. “And then we will work with them on an affordable mortgage.”

In Iowa, for a family of four, 80% of the area median income is about $73,000.

Habitat also ensures that no more than 30% of a household’s income can go toward mortgage payments.

“It’s kind of a numbers game,” Johnson said. “We look at the (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) area median income, and that’s based on household and family size, so it’s really a numbers game between what the house appraises for and what they can afford, and then generally we fundraise the difference between those two numbers.”

For example, if the buyers are looking at a $200,000 house, but can only afford a $150,000 30-year mortgage, Habitat will cover the $50,000 balance.

“A lot of people don’t think that they would qualify for Habitat or they don’t think of it as an option to them,” Johnson said. “It’s always worth filling out an application, coming in, talking to us, learning more about the program, to see.”

While the six — and eventually 12 — townhomes that Habitat will build are much needed, they will alleviate the affordable housing shortage only so much. To really tackle the issue head on, it will take many different organizations looking at the many different reasons why housing is at such a premium, Johnson said.

“The issue with housing in Council Bluffs, it's really multifaceted,” Johnson said. “There's a lack of land to develop on, what is there is not always affordable, so it makes affordable housing models difficult. You've got the landlocked nature of it to where, if you're building in Council Bluffs proper, there are hard boundaries to that.”

Johnson also pointed to the large number of rental properties in Council Bluffs, which means that those homes aren’t available for ownership.

“It's multifaceted,” Johnson said. “It's really gonna take kind of an all hands on deck approach to addressing each one of those issues on its own and finding solutions that work. It's putting a lot of different tools in the toolbox to address it. So, yes, you need funding, you need financing, you need land, but you also need partnerships. You need agreements with other housing developers, market rate housing developers; as a nonprofit, I need to be working with those larger development folks that do that work so that we can come along with them and (ensure) affordable options in their development.”

712’s Dittmer agrees, and noted that Council Bluffs isn’t lacking only affordable housing, but housing “at all ranges.”

“I would say it’s definitely the full spectrum,” she said.

Since the COVID pandemic began, supply chain issues have driven up the cost of everything, including construction materials, and while the supply chain has rebounded, costs remain high. And inflation isn’t helping either.

“Sometimes what someone might think they’re worth is maybe not what the buyer can afford,” Dittmer said.

Over the last five years, the median sales price of a detached single-family home in southwest Iowa has grown 55%, according to data from the Southwest Iowa Association of Realtors. In 2018, you could purchase a two-bedroom house in Pottawattamie County for $90,000; this year, that same house is going for $140,000.

One of the tools in The 712 Initiative’s toolbox is to purchase dilapidated or vacant parcels or houses and get them back into shape, either to sell the renovated house or sell the parcel to a developer, but “there’s not a lot of buildable lots in the existing Council Bluffs, and those are sometimes a challenge to get a hold of,” Dittmer said.

At the June 26 Council Bluffs City Council meeting, the City did just that, purchasing three dilapidated properties from Dover Real Estate Iowa for $1 each. That price is contingent on the demolition of the houses that currently sit on the properties and building new affordable single-family houses.

The new houses will be sold at or below 80% of the median family income and qualified buyers would be eligible for up to $30,000 in down payment assistance.

"I am most of the time not in favor of the City acquiring more property," Councilmember Roger Sandau said during the council's June 26 study session. "But this is a good use, and a good partnership with Iowa West (Foundation), to get (rid of) some of these houses that are the worst on the block and get some new affordable housing in the neighborhoods."

In 2020, the city received nearly $950,000 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the Community Development Block Grant program. The funds are meant to provide support to low and moderate income households.

In August 2022, the city reallocated approximately $150,000 of the grant money for the demolition of dilapidated structures and the creation of new affordable housing. Each house demolition is expected to cost between $10,000 and $15,000, according to Courtney Harter, community development director for the city, so there will be several more opportunities to acquire properties that can be demolished to build new affordable homes.

Unfortunately, two of the three properties the city purchased are close to railroad tracks, and HUD does not allow its funding to be used to build that close to railroad tracks. Harter said that her department and Iowa West have discussed possibly turning those properties into a neighborhood park.

"Those houses are in incredibly poor condition," Harter said at the study session. "We've worked out that if there are usable homes that perhaps we donate them to one of our nonprofits, and we do it that way before we completely ... like, demolishing is the last resort."

The 712 Initiative's Lynn Dittmer thinks the First Avenue corridor could really help with the housing situation, particularly if the proposed streetcar comes to fruition.

“The city has been very strategic over the last decade in purchasing parcels (along First Avenue),” she said. “So the city has properties available for development … apartments, townhomes. And there’s going to be different types of business.”

Dittmer envisions the First Avenue trail lined with little neighborhoods, each with its own shops and restaurants.

“We like to travel and bike and there's amazing things along ... it's so fun when you can bike for 10 miles, stop and eat, do your thing,” Dittmer said. “And that's a culture I think that people want. And whether you're biking, walking, rollerblading, have a reason to be out, and when there's a destination, ice cream shop or whatever, people want to be there. It creates activity, it kind of builds on itself, ‘oh, there's an ice cream shop, I wanna be there,’ ‘oh, there's people there, I wanna locate my business there.’”

As Johnson mentioned, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution to Council Bluffs’ housing situation. Answers are going to have to come from a lot of different organizations, like The 712 Initiative, like Iowa West Foundation, like Habitat for Humanity.

“We're constantly plugging away to do what Habitat can do to fit into the housing needs of Council Bluffs,” Johnson said. “It’s like I mentioned, tools in a toolbox. Every opportunity's gonna be a little bit different, look a little bit different, but just staying open to new partnerships, new ideas, new methods of building, all the things that help us to solve it kind of one house at a time.”