After a month-long soft opening, The Terrace — the newest River’s Edge eatery — is officially open for business after a ribbon cutting ceremony this week.

Open for breakfast, lunch and happy hour, The Terrace is a “social enterprise cafe” that hopes to provide the Council Bluffs community with “camaraderie, connectedness and inclusion,” in addition to tasty treats and drinks.

The menu features coffees, sandwiches, wraps, house-made guacamole, mini cheesecakes and more.

“Social enterprises are essentially profits with a purpose,” said Sarah Dillinger, social enterprise senior manager for Trivium Life Services, the nonprofit organization behind The Terrace. “They take any kind of profits, any kind of business concepts, really, and just reinvest those profits into positive, social change.”

Trivium Life Services provides behavioral health and long-term support services for its clients, including mental health therapy and substance abuse treatment. In addition to providing employment opportunities for the community, all profits from The Terrace go back to the nonprofit to fund its mission.

“In addition to supporting local, it also kind of has a dual impact,” Dillinger said. “Not only are you helping the small business owner, but you're also helping the nonprofit, and then by extension, all of the people that are impacted by that nonprofit.”

According to its latest annual report, Trivium, which operates in five states — Iowa, Idaho, Nebraska, New Hampshire and Vermont — provided support services to 8,000 individuals nationwide between July 2021 and June 2022.

“We're looking towards growing that more and more every year,” Dillinger said. “That's what the impact of when you support The Terrace is, continuing that growth.”

An outgrowth of The Terrace’s mission is its “Learning Kitchen,” which will provide workshops to clients as well as people with intellectual or physical disabilities or those who have recently been incarcerated, an opportunity to learn and practice social interaction and job skills in a live work environment.

“People who have barriers to employment … people that may need some soft skills training, or maybe they need a little bit of hospitality training or just barista stuff, something like that, they can come through our Learning Kitchen programs and learn those skills, and then either work here or take those skills somewhere else,” said Hannah Smith, Trivium’s vice president of philanthropy and public relations.

The Terrace is currently accepting employment applications, and applications to participate in the Learning Kitchen. More information can be found on The Terrace website and Facebook page.

The Terrace is located at 4201 River’s Edge Parkway, and looks out over Tom Hanafan’s River’s Edge Park.

Hours are Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.