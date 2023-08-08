After rolling around the area in a food truck for a year and a half, Sasshole Donut Co. has found a permanent home.

The business opened Sasshole Donuts & Ice Cream on July 14 at 736 Old Lincoln Highway in Crescent.

The shop offers an expanded menu of soft-serve ice cream and sundaes; “scoop” ice cream; shakes and donut shakes; root beer and orange floats; lemonade; coffee, with flavoring if desired; iced coffee and cocoa. And, it offers a dine-in option.

“The truck just held donuts,” said Jamie Jager, owner along with her sister, Jenna Forrester.

Jager makes the frosting using her mother-in-law’s recipe, and they also make their own ice cream. Developing the toppings took "a lot of trial and error and taste testing," Forrester said.

"Our staff here has been amazing," she said.

The staff came up with a shake that contains ice cream, bananas and Vanilla Wafers, Forrester said.

Sasshole’s food truck has served people at many area events, from school functions to Fourth of July carnivals to the recent Westfair in Council Bluffs.

“The food truck’s great,” Jager said. “I feel like we could have booked (more) weekends, but we’re both moms."

She has triplets — two boys and a girl — that are 4 years old, and Forrester has five daughters ranging in age from 3 to 18. Forrester’s oldest daughter, Josephine, is a member of the staff, and the other kids all have things they do to help when they're in the store.

“The whole time doing the food truck we were wanting to go to a brick-and-mortar, because with a truck, so much can go wrong,” Forrester said.

They’ve had pipes freeze, a pump break down and other mechanical problems, she said.

The truck will continue to operate, but they’re glad to have the shop in Crescent, where they spent part of their childhood, Jager said.

“We felt like there was a need for something,” she said. “We wanted a family atmosphere.”

Besides indoor and patio dining, the shop has a large blackboard that children can write or draw on, a toy to ride and other fun features.

“The kids will come in here and just have at it,” Forrester said. “It’s a fun, safe place for them to just be kids.”

The sisters, whose sisters all own businesses, had done some scheming, and a food truck seemed like a natural choice.

“Our grandpa (Gene Stiles) owned a food truck when we were kids,” Jager said. “We thought, ‘How cool would it be to run a donut truck?’”

When they were looked for a space for the shop, building owners Jeremy Holquist and Rick Rurpiper were very cooperative, Jager said. The building, which was once a house, was remodeled to make room for some dining, a kitchen and other needed areas.

“They were just really receptive to what we wanted to do,” she said.

The partners and their husbands — Scott Forrester and Austin Jager — did much of the remodeling work themselves.(In fact, Jager and sister Jodi do some construction work on the side.) With some new walls, flooring, paint and furnishings, they created the space they wanted to have.

The shop is open from 3 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.