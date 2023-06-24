A digital content website, bestthingsia.com, recently listed Wahl Optical as among the 10 best eyewear stores in the state.

"Wahl Optical focuses on providing above and beyond service and vision care for the entire family," according to the website. "Their team of highly trained, experienced opticians and optometrists is dedicated to answering your questions and helping you find the greatest frames and lenses for your vision and lifestyle."

Owner Bob Wahl told the Nonpareil that his daughter happened upon the listing, much to his surprise and gratitude.

"We put a lot of heart and soul into the business," Wahl said. "It makes you proud and makes it all worthwhile."

Wahl Optical has been a longtime Council Bluffs staple. Dr. G.F. Wahl, Bob's father, established Wahl Optical in 1937. Bob took over the business in 1990.

Out of all the optical stores in Iowa, for a local business to make the list feels good, Wahl said.

"We always want to be the best at what we do; we take a lot of pride in it," he said. "We'll continue working as hard as we can for everybody."