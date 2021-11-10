Businesses offering discounts, programs to veterans

Here’s a roundup of area discounts and programs for veterns.

Family Fare and No FrillsToday and Thursday, Family Fare, 1801 Valley View Drive, and No Frills, 423 Sharp St. in Glenwood, are offering an 11% discount on all eligible items for current servicemembers and veterans of the Armed Forces.

Proper military identification is needed to receive the discount.

Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

On Thursday, the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium offers free admission to all active and retired military members, veterans and their immediate families.

The zoo, located at 3701 S. 10th St. in Omaha, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — buildings close at 5 p.m. The Lied Jungle which closes at 3 p.m.

Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

To honor military veterans the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, will have a special program on Thursday starting at 11 a.m.

The program will feature a Presentation of the Colors by the Offutt AFB Honor Guard and SrA Mario Foreman-Powell with the USAF Heartland of America Band will perform the National Anthem.