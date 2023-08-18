There is something so freeing about a long drive down the highway, with nothing but fresh air, open fields and open sky as far as you can see.

Throw in a good soundtrack, some wild grasses and wildflowers growing near the roadway and the rolling Loess Hills manifesting in the distance and you're getting close to paradise.

In the middle of an overwhelmingly stacked work week, it's this very reason that I took my dog and my new (to me) SUV and hopped on Interstate 29 north to Harrison County.

I arrived in Little Sioux and drove through town, taking in some beautiful views as I made my way uphill to Murray Hill Scenic Overlook.

There's a gravel lot there to park in. Hopping out of the car, we were greeted by many grasshoppers, taking to the thin dirt trail up the hill. It wasn't too far of a walk at all, though different to the flat paths I usually walk with the dog, and there we were.

It was windy but the day was not yet hot. Rather than waiting for me to clear a path, Sully jumped so high in the air to clear tumbleweeds that had stopped in our path — bringing lots of laughs.

Surrounded by wild grasses and flowers, we looked out over farmland, the road below and lots of trees. It was peaceful, calm, quiet — something I wish I'd saved for maybe Friday morning, but nevertheless something I'm glad I made time for this week.

•••

Speaking of I-29, I'm happy to breathe out a sigh of relief now that Interstate 29 through Council Bluffs has reopened.

I got turned around in the detours more than once, which even caused us to be late for an important appointment once, so I'm glad that things are open and flowing better as of this week.

It's still going to take some getting used to, but it's nice to see the confusion hasn't been for naught.

•••

If you're looking for things to do this weekend, you should start by wishing me a "Happy birthday!"

I'm just kidding, but I will be celebrating my birthday on Sunday. I don't have much planned — my boyfriend and I have started planning one weekend a month where we don't plan anything at all and just figure it out as we go along, and that's been nice, to be honest.

Locally, I'm envious of anyone attending the Iowa is For Lovers Festival at Stir Cove this weekend. I had tickets for the Sunday show — I've wanted to see Mayday Parade live since I was in high school; their debut album, "A Lesson in Romantics," is still a favorite of mine — but ended up selling my tickets.

If you're into emo/alternative music — something high school me certainly was — send me a video from your favorite band.

•••

If a road trip sounds enticing, consider taking a drive to Macedonia to take in Donia Days.

Festivities kicked off Friday but are in full swing Saturday.

The Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department will host a breakfast at the DeWitt Building from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Citywide garage sales run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A craft/vendor fair is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Macedeonia Methodist Church, and there's a flea market at Tibbles Station from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Macedonia Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clayton and Main streets (with a parade break).

A silent auction will be at the Pioneer Trail Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museums will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The parade is at 10 a.m. and food trucks will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bed races are from 11 a.m. to noon and children's games are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A dance performance is set for 1 p.m. and a talent show is at 2 p.m.

A special event will be held at the DeWitt Building from 3 to 5 p.m.

The cornhole tournament runs 4 to 7 p.m. and Element Variety Band performs from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Back Forty.

On Sunday, there's RCA community worship at the grandstand at 10:30 a.m. A community potluck is set for 11:30 a.m. and a cupcake walk is set for noon.

•••

Here's a look at other things happening around the area this weekend:

Saturday, Aug. 19

• The River City Farmers Market runs 9 a.m. to noon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center parking lot at 714 S. Main St. The family-friendly market sells vegetables, baked goods, specialty foods and other items.

• Ron Cisar will host A Land Ethic Workshop: A Chorus of Insects from 9 a.m. to noon at Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop. The program is for people ages 14 and up with an interest in conservation and a desire to develop a better understanding of the natural world. Cost is $15 per person. Topics include an introduction to common insects of the Midwest, nature journaling and more. Find tickets and more info at pottconservation.com.

• The Council Bluffs Public Library hosts Dungeons & Dragons Adventurers League from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 400 Willow Ave.

• The Herpetology Investigation Junior Refuge Ranger program runs 1 to 2 p.m. at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center near Missouri Valley. While they aren't always the easiest to spot, reptiles and amphibians are extremely important parts of the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge ecosystem. This Junior Ranger program will explore herpetology: What makes herps so important and what kinds of herps live on the refuge?

• Drag Yourself to Brunch offers two shows — one at 10 a.m. and one at 1 p.m. — at Caddy's Kitchen & Cocktails, 115 W. Broadway. Call for reservations: 712-256-0070.

• The Carter Lake Improvement Club will host Dog Days at 4328 N. Ninth St. Activities include a bounce house and dunk booth beginning at noon. A hog roast runs from 2 to 5 p.m. and cornhole is at 2 p.m. Bingo is from 3 to 5 p.m. The band Full Circle performs from 8 p.m. to midnight (adults only).

Sunday, Aug. 20

• The Church of Christ is hosting a Back to School Carnival from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1525 McPherson Ave. The free event is open to the community and features food and games with school supply prizes.

• Stir Concert Cove presents Iowa is For Lovers, a two-day festival featuring alternative and emo bands. Find tickets and more information online.

Monday, Aug. 21

• The Friends of Underwood's Monday Market will offer locally grown produce and goods from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the UMBA Hall Pavilion, 300 Second Ave. in Underwood. Bingo will also be held at Monday's market.