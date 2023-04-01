Brian T. Cady has been promoted to CEO and general manager of Council Bluffs Water Works, effective April 1.

Cady, 46, has served as assistant general manager, director of operations and staff engineer for the Council Bluffs Water Works since joining the company in 2011.

He is a licensed professional engineer and holds a State of Iowa Grade IV Water Treatment Plant and Distribution System Public Water System Certificate.

Previously, Cady was a project engineer for HGM Associates and worked for the Black Hawk County engineering department. He is a graduate of the University of Iowa.

Cady has gained a unique knowledge of our operation in his nearly 12 years of employment with the Council Bluffs Water Works.

He has been involved in project oversight, including construction of the Council Point Water Purification Plant, the expansion that followed and many distribution system water main improvements.

When promoted to director of operations, he became involved in every aspect of operations including customer service, Distribution and Meter Department, facilities and grounds, and Purification Department.

Thereafter, Cady was promoted to assistant general manager and involved in administration, policy formation and labor relations.

Cady resides in Council Bluffs with wife, Jodie, a pharmacist at Hy-Vee. Together they have one son.