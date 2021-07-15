Caesar's Foundation gives $10,000 to Micah House

The Caesar’s Foundation recently donated $10,000 to the Micah House homeless shelter.
The shelter said Caesar’s Foundation has supported Micah House and its programs since 2010. The foundation has donated more than $100,000 to the shelter in that time “to benefit our mission of providing support and services to individuals and families experiencing the crisis of homelessness in our community, including this most recent donation.”
Founded in 1986, Micah House is an emergency homeless shelter that serves single women and families in the Omaha-Metro area and Southwest Iowa. The facility provides safe shelter, nutritious meals, intensive case management services, health care access and adult budgeting classes.
Caesars Foundation is the charitable giving arm of Caesars Entertainment.
