Campaign Almanac: 10 cities in 4 days in Franken’s final primary push

DES MOINES — In a final push ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken has scheduled 10 campaign events over a four-day, literal river-to-river tour of Iowa this weekend.

Franken, a U.S. Navy veteran from Sioux City, is one of three Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Iowa.

The other Democratic candidates are former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids and Minden physician Glenn Hurst.

Iowa’s primary Election Day is Tuesday. Early voting is underway and runs through Monday.

Franken’s planned stops are Sioux City today; Fort Dodge, Mason City, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids on Saturday; Dubuque, Davenport, Iowa City and Des Moines on Sunday; and Council Bluffs on Monday.

Franken, Finkenauer and Hurst are seeking their party’s nomination to run in this fall’s general election, likely against Republican and longtime U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley. Grassley also faces a primary challenge, from Sioux City attorney and state legislator Jim Carlin.

ANTI-ABORTION GROUP ENDORSES BIRD: Brenna Bird, the Republican candidate for Iowa attorney general, was endorsed by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a political organization that advocates for candidates who support policies that restrict abortions.

Bird, a former chief counsel to former Gov. Terry Branstad, is challenging incumbent Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat and the longest-serving state attorney general in U.S. history, in the Nov. 8 general election.

“Brenna Bird has the courage to stand up to the abortion lobby and overreach from Washington and fight for Iowans, born and unborn,” Marilyn Musgrave, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America’s vice president of government affairs, said in a news release. “Four decades of pro-abortion Democrat control of this key office are enough — Iowans deserve an attorney general they can count on to champion their will.”

VINTON CANDIDATE ENDORSED: Six Benton County Republican officeholders have endorsed Colman Silbernagel of Vinton for the Republican nomination in the Iowa Senate 42 primary.

Colman Silbernagel of Vinton, who is in a three-way race in the 42nd District Republican primary, announced he has been endorsed by Benton County’s elected Republicans: Sheriff Ron Tippett, Treasurer Melinda Schoettmer, Recorder Lexa Speidel, and Supervisors Rick Primmer, Tracy Seeman and Gary Bierschenk.

The other Republicans running in the 42nd District primary are Justin Wasson of Cedar Rapids and Iowa Rep. Charlie McClintock of Alburnett. The winner will face Democrat Jessica Wiskus of Lisbon.