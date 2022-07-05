Campaign Almanac: Another Republican endorses Democrat in Iowa Senate campaign

Oxford Democrat Kevin Kinney picked up another endorsement from the other side of the political aisle in his re-election campaign for Iowa Senate District 46.

Kinney’s campaign announced Tuesday the endorsement of one-time Republican challenger Michael Moore, whom Kinney defeated in a race for an Iowa Senate District 39 seat in 2014.

Moore, former CEO of United Presbyterian Home, a retirement community in Washington, Iowa, said he considers himself “more of a centrist,” but is a registered Republican.

Kinney’s campaign also announced the endorsement of Moore’s wife, Elaine, who is a member of the Washington City Council.

“He looks at every side of an issue, talks to anyone who wants to talk and plays it down the middle,” Moore said of Kinney in a statement. “That’s a truly rare quality in a public official these days, and we believe we need more of that in our politics.

“We’re proud to stand behind Kevin, and we ask our fellow Republicans to join us in supporting Sen. Kevin Kinney this November.”

It’s the second Republican endorsement Kinney has picked up for re-election campaign in two weeks.

Retiring Republican state lawmaker Jarad Klein of Keota endorsed Kinney’s re-election over that of Republican Sen. Dawn Driscoll of Williamsburg.

Kinney has served in the Iowa Legislature since 2015 and currently represents Senate District 39. Due to redistricting, he is running for re-election in Senate District 46, which includes rural Johnson County as well as Iowa and Washington counties.

JEWISH COUNCIL ENDORSES FRANKEN, MATHIS: The Jewish Democratic Council of America — which promotes “socially progressive, pro-Israel, Jewish community values — has endorsed Iowa Democrats Mike Franken and Liz Mathis in Iowa’s U.S. Senate and new 2nd Congressional District campaigns.

Mathis, a state senator and nonprofit leader from Hiawatha, is running against Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson.

“From expanding access to health care to combating climate change, state senator Mathis is fighting for the issues Jewish voters care about most,” JDCA spokesperson Samuel Crystal said in statement released by the Mathis campaign.

Franken, a retired admiral from Sioux City, is running against Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

“Admiral Franken is fighting for the issues Jewish voters care about most, including access to health care, reproductive freedom, and preserving democracy at home and abroad,” Crystal said in a news release from the Franken campaign.

“He understands the rising threat of antisemitism and white supremacy facing American Jews and is committed to ensuring fairness and equity in our government.”