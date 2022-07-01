Campaign Almanac: Ernst’s Roast and Ride summer fundraiser returns

DES MOINES — Joni Ernst’s annual summer fundraiser, the Roast and Ride, is back on her campaign calendar in 2022 after a two-year absence.

Ernst’s campaign is planning the event for October; an exact date is yet to be determined.

The event, which features a motorcycle ride followed by a hog roast is getting a new addition this year: a ruck march, which is a military term for walking or hiking with a backpack.

Ernst’s campaign said more details, including a precise date and lineup of speakers, for October’s Ruck, Roast and Ride will be announced later.

Ernst’s first Roast and Ride was held in 2015 and featured numerous candidates for president in the 2016 cycle. Donald Trump, then the Republican candidate for president, was guest speaker at the 2016 event.

The event was not held last year, and in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic Ernst’s campaign held only the motorcycle ride portion of the event as a charity fundraiser.

Ernst is not up for re-election until 2026.

HOLIDAY CAMPAIGNING: Deidre DeJear and Mike Franken, Iowa’s Democratic candidates for governor and U.S. Senate, announced their Independence Day holiday weekend campaign schedules.

DeJear will host a meet and great in Burlington on today, attend the West Des Moines Democrats’ picnic and that city’s parade on Sunday, then attend parades in Urbandale and Iowa Falls on Monday, July 4.

Franken plans to attend the Des Moines Farmers Market and American Legion pancake breakfast at the Mitchellville American Legion today, the West Des Moines Democrats’ picnic on Sunday, and the Tipton parade and Clinton County Democrats’ office opening in Clinton on Sunday.

DeJear is running for governor against incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, along with Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart.

Franken is running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.