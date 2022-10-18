Campaign Almanac: Libertarian candidate for governor talks PTSD, eminent domain in new ads

Rick Stewart, the Libertarian Party candidate in Iowa’s 2022 campaign for governor, has produced two new ads that he says will air on TV.

They are the second and third campaign ads for Stewart this cycle.

Stewart is running against Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear in the Nov. 8 election.

Stewart’s first new ad features his call for the state to legalize some psychedelic drugs for use as treatments for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“These medicines are completely natural and they’ve been with us for thousands of years,” Stewart says in the ad.

The federal Veterans Affairs department earlier this year launched clinic trails to explore the effectiveness and safety of treating PTSD and addiction with psychedelic drugs.

Stewart’s second new ad highlights his opposition to the use of eminent domain for the three proposed carbon capture pipelines in Iowa.

Eminent domain is the practice of government seizure of private land in order to complete an infrastructure project.

“If you want to use my property, you’re either going to have to pay me enough money or you’re going to have to go around me,” Stewart says in the ad.

Conservative group endorses Republican Bird for AG

The Family Leader, an Iowa-based Christian conservative organization, endorsed Brenna Bird in her bid for Iowa attorney general.

In a news release, the group said Bird would “defend Iowa laws and constitutional order” if elected.

The Family Leader is a major advocate of abortion restrictions in Iowa, and the news release pointed to Bird’s anti-abortion stance and other conservative positions as reasons for the endorsement.

“With the radical pro-abortion, anti-family stance of the Biden administration, it is more important than ever to have an attorney general who will stand for the protection of life and against radical gender ideology,” Family Leader Vice President Chuck Hurley said in the news release.

Bird has criticized Attorney General Tom Miller for not defending Iowa’s so-called fetal heartbeat law in court, which would have restricted abortions at six weeks. She describes herself as pro-life and has said she would defend Iowa’s laws, including abortion restrictions, if elected.

Miller, in an appearance on “Iowa Press” in September, said he did not defend the state’s fetal heartbeat bill for ethical reasons.

Prison employees' union endorses Grassley

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican, announced an endorsement from a federal prison employees’ union as he seeks re-election to his Senate seat.

The Council of Prison Locals 33 represents nearly 30,000 federal prison employees across the country. In a letter announcing the endorsement, the union’s president Shane Fausey said Grassley has been an ally of federal prison officers and employees and has supported the union’s legislative priorities.

“Sen. Grassley has showed up when it counted, speaking to Locals and employees to see the vital and dangerous work we do and hear firsthand from us about the issues we face, including staffing cuts, augmentation, and proposed cuts to our pay and retirement benefits,” Fausey said in the letter, according to a news release from the campaign.