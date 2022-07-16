Campaign Almanac: Mathis raises $725K in latest period in congressional bid

Liz Mathis, the Democratic candidate for Congress in Eastern Iowa’s new 2nd District, raised more than $725,000 during the recent three-month federal reporting period, her campaign said in a news release.

Mathis has raised more than $2.6 million during the campaign cycle, and will finish the reporting period with $1.7 million in her campaign account, the campaign said.

Friday was the deadline for the latest campaign finance reports to be filed. The latest reports cover the three-month period that included April, May and June.

“Democrats, Independents and even Republicans are backing our campaign because they see what’s at stake in this election if extremist Republicans regain control of Congress,” Mathis said in a campaign news release.

MAYOR ENDORSES KINNEY: Oxford Democrat Kevin Kinney recently announced the endorsement of Kalona Mayor Make Robe in his re-election campaign to the Iowa Senate.

Kinney has served in the Iowa Legislature since 2015 and currently represents Senate District 39. Due to redistricting, he is running for re-election in Senate District 46, which includes rural Johnson County as well as Iowa and Washington counties.

He faces Republican incumbent Sen. Dawn Driscoll of Williamsburg in the November general election.

Kinney is a farmer, former school board member and a former lieutenant with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

“As a Sheriff’s Office deputy he helped keep folks in Washington County safe for nearly 30 years,” Robe said in a statement. “As a farmer, he understands how important agriculture is to our economy. And, as our current State Senator he’s always just a quick phone call away whenever we need him. Kevin is the kind of person you want in public office — hardworking, humble and honest.”