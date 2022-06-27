Campaign Almanac: National group buys ads in Iowa’s 2nd District

An Eastern Iowa congressional campaign is one of four targets included in a seven-figure campaign ad buy from a national organization.

Unrig Our Economy Iowa has been airing the ads in recent weeks, targeting Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, who is running for re-election in Eastern Iowa’s new 2nd Congressional District against her Democratic challenger, state Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha.

The ads will run through the summer, the group said in a news release.

“We know that an economy where working people succeed is one where everyone succeeds, but wealthy corporations, the ultrarich, and their Republican enablers like Rep. Hinson are standing in the way,” Matt Sinovic, executive director of Progress Iowa, said in the news release.

Nationally, the ad buy also supports Democratic candidates in Nebraska, California and New York.

PORTER ENDORSES FRANKEN: Katie Porter, a congresswoman from California and native of Iowa, has endorsed Mike Franken, the Democratic challenger in Iowa’s U.S. Senate campaign.

Franken, a retired U.S. Navy admiral from Sioux City, is challenging longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

“Iowa families deserve someone who will fight for them, not special interests. Mike Franken is joining me in the pledge to reject corporate PAC money, and in Congress I know he’ll fight to lower costs and make life better for Iowa families,” Porter said in a news release from the Franken campaign.

FULL GRASSLEY LEADERSHIP: U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s re-election campaign has announced leadership in all 99 Iowa counties.

Grassley prides himself on visiting all 99 counties at least once every year, although critics note some of Grassley’s 99-county events are not public.

The 88-year-old Grassley is running for an eighth six-year term in the U.S. Senate. He is being challenged by Democrat Mike Franken.

“I’m grateful for the grassroots leadership and support for my re-election campaign,” Grassley said in a news release. “As I hold my annual 99 county meetings, Iowans tell me they cannot bear the brunt of President Joe Biden’s 40-year high inflation and soaring gas prices any longer. I encourage Iowans who want to get involved with my campaign to talk to the county chairs in their area or reach out to my campaign directly.”