Campaign Almanac: Pence preparing to make another trip to Iowa

DES MOINES — Former Vice President Mike Pence is coming to the Iowa State Fair.

Pence will make his fourth trip to Iowa since leaving office for a two-day swing Aug. 19-20, Politico reported recently, citing a Pence aide familiar with the planning.

In addition to making a stop at the Iowa State Fair, Pence will attend fundraisers for U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, U.S. House candidate Zach Nunn and Bremer County Republicans; and a house party hosted by the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition, Politico reported.

Pence is among many national Republicans who have made multiple trips to Iowa, which on the Republican side will remain the first state in the nation to cast its preference for president in 2024.

National Democrats are re-evaluating their presidential nominating calendar, and Iowa Democrats may lose their No. 1 spot on that side.

1 MILLION CONTACTS: The Republican Party of Iowa reported its 1 millionth voter contact over the weekend. The voter contacts are part of the party’s efforts to encourage Republican voters to cast ballots in this fall’s elections