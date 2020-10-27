Campaign Almanac

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, October 26, 2020:
PENCE RETURNS TO IOWA
Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Iowa on Thursday for a campaign rally at the Des Moines airport.
The Iowa event is part of a Pence campaign swing that also includes campaign events in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada.
The Des Moines event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets, which are free, are available online at donaldjtrump.com/events.
The visit comes days after five members of Pence’s staff tested positive for COVID-19. Pence, the White House said, is an essential employee and will continue his campaign schedule rather than self-quarantine.
ERNST AD SLAMS GREENFIELD
Republican U.S. Senate incumbent Joni Ernst points to issues that led to the end of a previous political campaign for her opponent in a new digital ad.
Ernst faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race.
The Ernst campaign’s new digital ad youtu.be/v6fPO6W75ag shows news coverage of the end of Greenfield’s 2018 campaign for the U.S. House. A state investigation revealed Greenfield’s campaign did not collect enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, and that one campaign staffer illegally forged some signatures.
The ad also continues the Ernst campaign’s criticism of Greenfield’s time as a real estate business executive.
DERECHO RELIEF, HEALTH CARE IN FINAL HART AD
Rita Hart, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s open-seat 2nd Congressional District race, stresses bipartisanship in what her campaign says will be her final ad of the cycle.
Hart faces Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the 2nd District.
In the ad youtu.be/uvlhHJitVQ4, Hart uses Iowans’ response to this summer’s derecho as an example of how members of Congress should work together.
“You know negative, partisan, political ads never created a job or solved a problem,” Hart says in the ad. “Out here, we actually fix things. It’s why after the derecho, nobody asked about party. It was Republican and Democratic neighbors coming together to help each other.”
PANDEMIC RELIEF, HEALTH CARE IN FINAL AXNE AD
The latest — and final, according to her campaign — ad for 3rd District Democratic Congressional candidate Cindy Axne focuses on her work on the federal pandemic response and her goal to continue more of the same.
Axne, a first-term Democratic incumbent, faces Republican challenger David Young in a rematch of their 2018 race.
In the ad youtu.be/EN8kd3ZJjGE, Axne touts her support for federal relief for the COVID-19 pandemic and this summer’s derecho. The ad also says Axne hopes to continue to work on pandemic relief efforts, and to “protect affordable care for everyone.”
NEXTGEN OFFERS RIDES TO THE POLLS
NextGen America, a political advocacy group that mobilizes young voters to support Democratic candidates, is offering rides to the polls for voters in myriad Iowa cities.
The program is part of the group’s efforts to make voting more accessible, according to a news release.
“Our team talks to young Iowans every day, helping them make a plan to vote, and transportation comes up a lot as something voters have not yet considered.” Murphy Burke, press secretary for NextGen’s Iowa chapter, said in the news release. “In 2020, we aren’t leaving anything up to chance.”
The program is available now for early voting in Des Moines, Ames and Iowa City. Election Day rides will also be available in Cedar Falls, Sioux City, Cedar Rapids and Mount Vernon.
Voters interested in getting a ride to the polls from NextGen can sign up for a time slot online at mobilize.us/nextgenia.
