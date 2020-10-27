Campaign Almanac

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, October 26, 2020:

PENCE RETURNS TO IOWA

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Iowa on Thursday for a campaign rally at the Des Moines airport.

The Iowa event is part of a Pence campaign swing that also includes campaign events in Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada.

The Des Moines event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets, which are free, are available online at donaldjtrump.com/events.

The visit comes days after five members of Pence’s staff tested positive for COVID-19. Pence, the White House said, is an essential employee and will continue his campaign schedule rather than self-quarantine.

ERNST AD SLAMS GREENFIELD

Republican U.S. Senate incumbent Joni Ernst points to issues that led to the end of a previous political campaign for her opponent in a new digital ad.

Ernst faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race.