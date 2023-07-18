"Glamping" has become a fad over the past few years. It’s like having a little glamour when going camping, and a Mills County couple has just made it available for people to enjoy.

“It’s camping with the accommodations you have in a hotel room in the middle of nature,” Marcel Devetten said.

He and his wife, Amy Kern, recently opened Best Nest Farm, 25978 Pathfield Road, south of Glenwood.

“It’s peaceful, serene,” Amy said. “People who have stayed here said they felt they had been on a retreat.”

Guests stay, not in a regular tent, but in their choice of two covered wagons.

“We went to a (glamping) convention in Denver and we saw covered wagons,” Marcel said.

“It was what we wanted and we purchased two,” Amy said.

It’s like having a home on the range.

“Each has a queen bed and two bunk beds,” Amy said.

They also offer showers, flushed toilets, a microwave and fridge, plus they’re air conditioned and heated. On the outside is a patio area where people can sit and relax, and grill food if they want.

The authentic wagon wheels are made by Amish people in Ohio, Amy said.

There are also acres and acres of trails for walking and a large lake for fishing. The lake can also be enjoyed through the rental of paddleboats and kayaks.

People can enjoy petting the many alpacas on the property. There are ducks and Canadian geese there as well.

Marcel and Amy, who live on the grounds, moved there in 2021 after raising their family in Omaha.

“We were waiting for the right property to come along,” Amy said. “When it came back up on the market in 2021, we made an offer the next day.”

This type of camping is becoming more popular, Marcel said.

“During the COVID pandemic, it really took off,” he said. “People could do it safely.”

A glamping convention in Denver in 2022 brought many more people than a similar event the previous year, he said.

“We met people from all over the world in 2022. It expanded that much in just one year. And, there are more and more varieties of glamping. It’s attracting real interest.”

Such facilities are privately owned, not state run, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

On one website, nine such facilities were listed in Iowa.

The Mills County Chamber of Commerce will hold an official ribbon cutting at Best Nest Farm on Aug. 10.