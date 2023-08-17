Iowa Western Community College will hold its third community listening tour for the college’s upcoming five- and 10-year strategic enrollment initiative today.

Entitled “Campus Conversation Tour,” the event is set for Thursday, Aug. 24, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Student Center Reiver Room at Iowa Western, 2700 College Road. The sessions are designed to bring together college faculty, staff and students along with community members to discuss the vision of southwest Iowa’s premier educational institution.

“Iowa Western plays an important role throughout southwest Iowa in developing programs to benefit students of all ages,” Iowa Western President Dr. Dan Kinney said in a news release. “The listening tour will help guide the administration and board of trustees in its plan to take the college forward in the years ahead.”

The college also conducted listening sessions in Atlantic, Harlan, Shenandoah and Clarinda.

To produce the most efficient outcome for the sessions, Iowa Western has solicited the expertise of Tandem Works, a local strategic planning organization.

•••

Thursday, Aug. 17

• Give blood between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter "CBLibrary" to schedule an appointment.

• The Council Bluffs Community Walking Club will stroll the Lake Manawa trails from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The club is free and open to anyone in the community.

• The Bluffs Bridge Club will host a master point game of bridge at 11:30 a.m. at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St. RSVPs are encouraged. Call 816-260-5520 to save your spot. Cost is $8 per play. A free lesson begins at 10:30 a.m.

• Explore the Council Bluffs Farmers Market from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bayliss Park. The market includes wellness activities and live entertainment.

• Bikes on the 100 Block runs from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be a block-long beer garden and lots of entertainment, including live music by Gallivant. Motorcycle parking will be allowed on the 100 to 400 blocks; enter from Second and Broadway with your motorcycle.

• Hop on your bike for the Thursday evening Taco Ride along the Wabash Trace Nature Trail starting at 5 p.m. and concluding about 20 miles through the Loess Hills with dinner at Tobey Jack's Mineola Steakhouse. Most riders start at the Iowa West Foundation Trailhead Park, 4102 Harry Langdon Blvd., which offers parking.

Friday, Aug. 18

• The annual Donia Days celebration kicks off in Macedonia. Three days of events provide fun for the whole family. Friday festivities include a car show on Main Street from 4 to 8 p.m., Family Fun Night at the ballfield from 5 to 9 p.m., citywide garage sales from 5 to 8 p.m. Museums will be open, as will The Painted Camel and The Back Forty.

• A guided walking tour begins at 6 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, 308 Lafayette Ave. Cemetery is home to many Council Bluffs settlers, business entrepreneurs, and a scurry of black squirrels. This tour explores the majesty of this historic memorial garden, the lives of some who rest there, and the art erected to memorialize them. Tickets start at $25 and are available at historywalksnebraska.com.

• PACE Interactive, the organization's annual fundraiser, will showcase local artists, performers, musicians and culinary entrepreneurs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. The open-house style event includes tours of the five PACE artist studios, live music and entertainment from community-based performers, a wide array of local art available for purchase and much more. Dressy casual attire is recommended. Tickets are $100 and available at paceartsiowa.org.