Candidates discuss workforce, COVID-19 during chamber event

The surplus is predominantly from sales tax, Dawson noted.

Abdouch noted the state "came out in a pretty decent position, to the credit of those in office."

"They made some hard choices and i think overall we benefit from that. We really need to ensure that what we’re doing is encouraging people to get back on their feet," she said, adding, "Now’s the time to start talking about simplifying our tax code."

Siegrist said, "hopefully the economy is on the way back up" in discussing the estimated surplus.

"But we need to be cautious," of long-term ramifications from COVID," he noted.

Anderson said the surplus is a good thing for the state, but with many Iowans struggling, the money can be put to good use.

"It is really great we have this big large rainy day fund right now. But we have it as people are still going to food pantries, business are closing their doors - they may not ever reopen," she said. "We need to keep a cushion. But we should not have this much of a surplus when so many in Iowa are hurting. That’s where we should be putting some of our money during this pandemic. So people continue to have their jobs long after COVID."

Fairchild said, "Since day one of the pandemic, the governor has not been transparent. Trump has lied about how bad the pandemic is. We have to keep the governor accountable. And as elected officials and activists we have to be accountable to the citizens of Iowa."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.