Candidates discuss workforce, COVID-19 during chamber event

Like many things during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition of Policy and Pints was different. Instead of a large gathering at Barley's, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event via Zoom.
Still the same? Candidates discussing policy ahead of the election.
The Thursday event, hosted by the chamber with partners Barley's and CHI Health Mercy Hospital, grouped county and statewide office candidates together, with attendees splitting their time with the two groups.
Asked about workforce, Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors candidate Fran Parr of Council Bluffs, a Democrat, said it's critical for the county to look at partnerships between rural and urban areas.
"Bringing in businesses will be critical to the growth of our county," she said.
Parr noted, "we’re going to discover how much work we can do collaboratively, how much we can do over Zoom. Over most of my career I’ve been a remote employee. But we’re all going to have a crash course in that during the pandemic."
Supervisor Tim Wichman of rural Pottawattamie County, a Republican, said continued partnerships between local and state government, along with partners like the chamber and Iowa Western Community College, are helping move the county forward.
"Workforce development needs to be and is a collaboration," he said, later noting, "The efforts Iowa Western is already doing with Council Bluffs public schools is paying off with electrical trades, welding and (other trades). We need to stay focused on the future."
As the conversation shifted to housing, Democratic challenger Lisa Lima of Council Bluffs noted the need to look at federal, state and private grants. She also noted the need to bring broadband internet to all county residents.
"We are currently working with developers on other housing additions as well," Wichman noted.
The discussion on housing was spurred by attendee Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh, who said a lot of jobs in the city are in the $40,000 range, but there's a shortage of "workforce housing" for individuals and families in that income bracket.
"We are of course a part of the greater Omaha area as well," Parr noted. "I would hope that that’s a strong relationship, so this inventory issue isn’t something we’re trying to deal with in a bubble."
Asked specifically about broadband, candidates discussed the need for expansion.
"The majority of our small towns in Pottawattamie County have broadband or are working on it," Wichman said, noting the issue is more pronounced in rural areas. "The roadblock is cost."
"It's critical for folks working at home," Parr said. "We have to deliver solutions for these rural communities."
Lima said in attending council meetings in county communities, it's among the most-brought-up issues she encounters.
There are two seats available in the supervisors race, which features challengers Lima and Parr, incumbent Wichman and challenger Brian Shea, a Crescent Republican who was unable to attend Policy and Pints.
State candidates that attended included Sen. Dan Dawson, a Republican who represents Carter Lake and most of Council Bluffs in District 8; Brent Siegrist, a Republican, and Robert Fairchild, a Libertarian, who are both seeking the District 16 seat; Sarah Abdouch, a Republican challenging for the District 15 seat and Shawna Anderson, a Democrat challenging for the District 22 seat.
Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-22, Rep. Charlie McConkey, D-15 and Democrats Jen Pellant -- who'll face Siegrist and Fairchild for the District 16 seat -- and Steve Gorman -- who'll face Dawson in Senate District 8 -- were unable to attend.
Asked about the effect of COVID-19 on the state budget, Dawson noted the Legislature passed a conservative "status quo" budget before adjourning during the summer.
"We are not going to have to go into the next year looking at a de-appropriation after overspending. It looks like we’ll end the year with a surplus," Dawson said of an expected $300 million surplus. "That sets us up for a great economic year."
The surplus is predominantly from sales tax, Dawson noted.
Abdouch noted the state "came out in a pretty decent position, to the credit of those in office."
"They made some hard choices and i think overall we benefit from that. We really need to ensure that what we’re doing is encouraging people to get back on their feet," she said, adding, "Now’s the time to start talking about simplifying our tax code."
Siegrist said, "hopefully the economy is on the way back up" in discussing the estimated surplus.
"But we need to be cautious," of long-term ramifications from COVID," he noted.
Anderson said the surplus is a good thing for the state, but with many Iowans struggling, the money can be put to good use.
"It is really great we have this big large rainy day fund right now. But we have it as people are still going to food pantries, business are closing their doors - they may not ever reopen," she said. "We need to keep a cushion. But we should not have this much of a surplus when so many in Iowa are hurting. That’s where we should be putting some of our money during this pandemic. So people continue to have their jobs long after COVID."
Fairchild said, "Since day one of the pandemic, the governor has not been transparent. Trump has lied about how bad the pandemic is. We have to keep the governor accountable. And as elected officials and activists we have to be accountable to the citizens of Iowa."
