Candidates discuss workforce, COVID-19 during chamber event

Asked about the effect of COVID-19 on the state budget, Dawson noted the Legislature passed a conservative “status quo” budget before adjourning during the summer.

“We are not going to have to go into the next year looking at a de-appropriation after overspending. It looks like we’ll end the year with a surplus,” Dawson said of an expected $300 million surplus. “That sets us up for a great economic year.”

The surplus is predominantly from sales tax, Dawson noted.

Abdouch noted the state “came out in a pretty decent position, to the credit of those in office.”

“They made some hard choices and i think overall we benefit from that. We really need to ensure that what we’re doing is encouraging people to get back on their feet,” she said, adding, “Now’s the time to start talking about simplifying our tax code.”

Siegrist said, “hopefully the economy is on the way back up” in discussing the estimated surplus.

“We’re in an enviable position, but we need to be cautious,” of long-term ramifications from COVID, he noted.

Anderson said the surplus is a good thing for the state, but with many Iowans struggling, the money can be put to good use.