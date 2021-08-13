Capital Digest: Transportation, drought concerns and Iowa fair

Iowa’s FMAP rate has fluctuated between a high of 65.04% in 1992 to a low of 51.9% in 1979.

Before the farm crisis of the 1980s, the Iowa FMAP rate was nearing 50%. At the beginning of the crisis, the FMAP rate began a steady climb to about 63 %, where it remained until 2011.

During the Great Recession, which began at the end of 2007, Iowa’s economy fared much better than those of other states, in large part due to a strong farm economy. Due to stronger economic conditions compared with most states, the Iowa FMAP rate declined 8.6 % between fiscal 2011 and 2016. Beginning in fiscal 2017, the rate began trending up and has made up most of the difference from the shift in the previous five years.

