Capitol Digest: Legislature looks at accommodations for pregnant workers

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION: A stool and a trash can were props at a subcommittee hearing Monday on legislation requiring Iowa employers to provide reasonable accommodations to pregnant workers.

The stool would allow a pregnant woman to sit and the trash can would accommodate her morning sickness, ACLU-Iowa representative Pete McRoberts told the House State Government subcommittee considering House Study Bill 603.

The bill, which now advances to the full committee, would require reasonable accommodation, but not accommodations that would impose an undue hardship on employers, McRoberts added. HSB 603 has broad support from labor unions, health care professionals, the bar and a variety of employers.

The bill is similar to Senate File 485, which won support from a Senate Labor and Business subcommittee last week. The Iowa Association of Business and Industry, which along with the National Federation of Independent Businesses opposes both versions, questioned the need for a state law given existing federal regulations.

However, McRoberts said the federal law applies to considering pregnancy in hiring and firing decisions.

He and others said they prefer HSB 603 because the Senate version would create two positions in the state labor commissioner’s office at a cost of about $300,000 a year.

ANTISEMITISM DEFINED: Legislation requiring law enforcement, prosecutors and courts to consider a widely used definition of antisemitism when determining whether there has been a violation of law of policy prohibiting discriminatory acts was approved by the House Judiciary Committee, but not without dissent.

Democrats on the committee had questions about the approach majority Republicans were taking to require consideration of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, but not put the definition in Iowa Code.

“I don’t understand how putting a reference to this definition in Iowa Code makes anything better for any class of person,” said Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton. “It’s crazy to say this is about showing that we understand antisemitism is broader than what we have in Code, but don’t put the language in the Code.”

House Study Bill 538 was approved 15-4. Those who voted “no” said they may support the bill if they get more information before it is debated on the floor.

UNCLAIMED PROPERTY: State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald will present Habitat for Humanity of Central Iowa with a $200 check for the funds it recently claimed through the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt as part of his observance of National Unclaimed Property Day at the Capitol from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Habitat will share its story to get the word out about unclaimed property and help the program return more dollars.

INTERNET BLOCKING: The House Education Committee approved House File 2052 to allow schools to limit or block social media access from their own Wi-Fi servers “if they so choose.”

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Garrett Gobble, R-Ankeny, a teacher, said it will solidify current practices.

“The creeping in of social media, the cyberbullying that goes with it, the distraction that goes with it, is a burden on teachers and students,” he told the committee.

In his experience, it’s not unusual for students to be on social media platforms during class.

Although some districts already limit or block access to platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat, Gobble said other schools are concerned about accusations of censorship.

Rep. Tracy Ehlert, D-Cedar Rapids, also a teacher, encouraged her caucus to vote for the bill. It was approved 19-1, with Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, voting “no.” It now goes to the full House.

HEARSAY EXCEPTION: The House Judiciary Committee approved an exception to hearsay rule for the admissibility of evidence in cases of physical or sexual abuse of children and people with intellectual, cognitive or developmental disabilities.

House Study Bill 522 would allow out-of-court statements by a victim regarding the offense to be admitted into evidence under some conditions, said Rep. Megan Jones, R-Sioux Rapids. Before passage, it was amended to clarify when the victim would have to testify.

If testimony is admitted under the conditions allowed in the bill, jurors will be instructed it is for them to decide the weight and credibility of the statement. In determining that, the age, maturity and disability should be considered.

Jones offered an amendment to clarify when the victim would have to testify. Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, encouraged an “enthusiastic ‘yes’ on the amendment and a less enthusiastic ‘yes’ on the bill.” It passed unanimously.