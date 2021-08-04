Capitol Digest: Lottery a 'blessing' for Iowa winner

The requests stem from the $100 million broadband investment that was approved during the 2021 legislative session and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Applications were accepted last month and overall the 178 applications requested more than $292 million in grant funding, which state officials said was a nearly 3-to-1 ratio of funds requested to funds available.

In light of that, state officials are looking to leverage federal funds to apply toward the goal of achieving universal broadband access in Iowa.

“Build it and they will come,” the governor said in a statement. “The nearly 200 applications, as well as the size and scope of these projects, reflect the demand and need for quality accessible broadband throughout Iowa. This effort will open new doors for Iowa communities large and small, resulting in one of the most significant broadband build-outs in the entire country.”

State officials said they planned to announce the notice of intent to award for the grant funds in September.

SPECIAL ELECTION: A special election to fill a legislative vacancy in created by the death of Rep. John Landon, R-Ankeny, has been scheduled for Sept. 14, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced Tuesday.