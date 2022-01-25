Capitol Digest: Miller asks for no more funding cuts

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

OFFICE CLOSING: As a result of its remote work experience since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Iowa Department of Revenue will not renew its lease on office space in Cedar Rapids.

Director Kraig Paulsen told lawmakers Tuesday that with 80% of his staff working remotely 100% of the time or a hybrid work schedule, the department no longer needs the space.

The department also has given up some space in the Hoover Office Building on the state Capitol Complex.

Employees who had worked at the department’s office at 3205 Williams Blvd. SW before the pandemic will continue to work remotely. The lease expires at the end of June.

Paulsen also said remote work has made it possible for the department to hire people across the state rather than draw only from people willing to work in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids.

Since the start of the pandemic, only mailroom employees and accountants handling deposits have been working in the department’s offices.

Paulsen said he has seen an increase in productivity and employees are happy with remote and hybrid arrangements.

Employees must have a dedicated workspace, Paulsen said. “Work from home means work from home” — not a coffee shop or a friend’s house, he told the House Administration and Regulation Appropriations subcommittee.

BE A POLL WORKER: On Tuesday, which was National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate encouraged Iowans to assist voters in the 2022 elections by becoming poll workers. Iowa deploys around 10,000 poll workers for each statewide election.

Poll workers are a crucial component of Iowa’s elections. They check-in voters, make sure they have the correct ballot, answer questions and help ensure elections run smoothly in each precinct. They’re needed in all 99 counties for the June 7 primary and Nov. 8 general election.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission established National Poll Worker Recruitment Day in 2022 with the goal of encouraging citizens to sign up to help America vote. For more information, visit https://pollworker.iowa.gov/.

NO MORE CUTS: Attorney General Tom Miller made a plea to legislators for funding, telling the Judicial Systems Appropriations subcommittee that his department’s general fund support has decreased by 33% since fiscal 2009.

The department’s lawyers continue to provide excellent advice and representation on behalf of the state. However, further cuts “will have serious consequences to the citizens of Iowa, including victims of crime,” said Miller, a Democratic seeking re-election this year.

Democrats on the subcommittee called for an increase in funding for victim services, which serve nearly 50,000 Iowans a year. Miller asked for the same as last year, $5 million. He warned there has been a “precipitous decline” in federal funds and he expects a further reduction in the immediate future

Cost and demand for victim services have increased during the coronavirus pandemic, he said, and the funding cuts have meant fewer staff and fewer resources available to assist crime victims with comprehensive assistance.

Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, said victim services advocates say the system is broken for lack of funding.

“But it’s hard for us to argue that we should put more in than governor and attorney general are requesting,” she said.

Miller will support a funding request advocates plan to make to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

PREGNANCY ACCOMMODATIONS: A requirement that businesses provide reasonable accommodations for workers who become pregnant and give birth advanced in the Senate.

Some concerns were raised about SF 485, particularly from the Iowa Association of Business and Industry, which questioned the need for a new state law given already existing federal regulations.

Proponents of the bill said federal law may not cover everything in the bill, and that workers and businesses may prefer to see regulation and enforcement at the state level.

All three senators on the panel, two Republicans and a Democrat, signed off on advancing the legislation to the Senate committee on labor. But Sen. Dawn Driscoll, R-Williamsburg, and Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, said they would like to see some concerns addressed as the legislation moves forward.

PRIVATE TUITION: Taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school tuition would be available to current private school students under legislation approved by a Senate subcommittee.

Under SF 128, scholarships of roughly $3,500 — half the state cost per pupil — would be available to all private school students.

Debate over the legislation was typical of previous debates over legislation that provides taxpayer funding for private school costs: Proponents advocated for financial assistance that helps students and families choose the school that best fits them, and opponents expressed concern with using taxpayer funds on private entities that are not subject to the same regulations and oversight as public schools, and the potential for constraining state funding for public schools.

SF 128 was approved by the Republicans on the subcommittee and is now eligible for consideration by the full Senate Education Committee.

CONVENTION OF STATES: Rick Santorum, winner of the 2012 Iowa Republican presidential precinct caucuses and a former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, spoke in the Iowa Capitol rotunda at a rally supporting an Article V Convention of states.

Santorum leads Convention of States Action, which advocates for a convention of states in order to enact amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The group proposes using a process in the Constitution by which two-thirds of all state legislatures approve a convention where states could propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Those proposals would then need to be ratified by three-fourths of states. The U.S. Constitution has never been amended this way.

“Iowa has a chance to join 15 other states in calling for the first-ever Article V Convention to limit federal power and spending, and impose term limits on federal officials,” Santorum said in a news release.

Multiple Republican state legislators also spoke at the rally.

-- Gazette Des Moines Bureau