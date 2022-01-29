Capitol Digest: Senate looks at removing county names from license plates

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

NO-NAME PLATES: A Senate panel greenlighted proposal to remove county names from Iowa license plates, sending Senate Study Bill 3045 to the full Transportation Committee.

The bill, which originated with the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association, would allow the Iowa Department of Transportation to issue plates without a county name.

Iowa is one of six states that puts county names on plates

With electronic titling and treasurers in contiguous counties being able to issues plates, removing the county names seems to be the “next logical step,” Sen. Waylon Brown, R-Osage, said.

A survey of sheriffs and deputies found that 77% supported keeping county names on license plates, but their lobbyist said it is a lower priority than requiring plates on the front and back of vehicles.

The DOT estimates removing county names could save $242,000 over a 10-year cycle.

Universal plates also would allow the DOT to send plates where needed when there are supply chain issues.

Lobbyists also suggested that license plates, as they now exist, may be replaced by more technologically advanced forms of identification.

If the county name is necessary for law enforcement or other purposes, then they should be added to all of the 62 specialty plates the DOT issues, Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spillville, said.

HOUSING PERMITS: Housing permit numbers in Iowa showed gains in the most recent report from the Legislative Services Agency based on Census Bureau data, but they remain well below peaks before the 2007-08 recession.

The 12-month total of Iowa single-family housing permits peaked in January 2006 at 12,962 units.

During 2020 and the pandemic economic downturn, single-family units totals averaged 9,004. The latest 12-month single-family annual unit total through December 2021 is 10,198.

When multifamily housing is included, the most recent 12-month total is 14,278, down nearly 16% from January 2006.

However, the annual total of housing permits was nearly 14% higher in December 2021 compared to December 2020.

EDUCATION GRANTS: Thirty-eight Iowa employers and partner organizations were awarded $1.4 million in grants to help Iowans achieve postsecondary training and education.

Combined, the Employer Innovation Fund awards will boost workforce talent by helping 3,542 Iowans earn noncredit and for-credit credentials that will enable them to obtain or maintain high-demand jobs, Gov. Kim Reynolds said.

The grants can be used to cover the cost of training and education supplies, as well as to provide services addressing other barriers that some Iowans face when trying to obtain skilled training.

Awards ranged from $1,000 to $50,000.

Recipients are listed on the futurereadyiowa.gov website.

RELIGIOUS FREEDOM: Legislation to prohibit government from treating religious conduct more restrictively than secular conduct of comparable risk moved forward Thursday in a House Judiciary subcommittee.

Proponents said House Study Bill 593 was not in response to any action by Iowa government toward houses of worship and religious activities.

Rather they were motivated by examples of church gatherings being restricted or prohibited during the coronavirus pandemic while restaurants, casinos and retail businesses remained open.

There was a consensus of support for equal treatment of houses of worship with similarly situated businesses.

However, some speakers warned the bill went too far in that it would allow people to decide for themselves which laws they did not have to follow because a law conflicts with their religious beliefs.

“This bill is bad for everyone, but it significantly harms Iowans who disproportionately experience discrimination,” Laura Hessburg of the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence said in written comments. “The negative impact extends well beyond Iowa’s anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ residents.”

Lance Kinzer of the First Amendment Partnership said the bill would reduce litigation and conflict.

Although the U.S. Supreme Court issued rulings clarifying state restrictions on religious gatherings during the pandemic, many churches had to go to court “when the standard should have been clear to begin with,” Kinzer said.

All the bill does, he said, is assure that “Iowans with religious freedom issues get the same treatment as citizens in most other states.”

EXECUTIVE ORDERS: A proposal to prohibit state and local government from enforcing a presidential executive order if the Iowa attorney general determined it was unconstitutional won support in a House State Government subcommittee Thursday.

Under House File 2012, the Legislative Council made up of lawmakers could refer an executive order to the attorney general and governor for review.

The attorney general would be required to determine if the order is constitutional and whether Iowa should seek an exemption or a ruling on its constitutionality. If it restricts an Iowan’s rights, it could not be enforced.

Rather than the governor and attorney general determining and order’s constitutionality, Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, said it should be left for a court to rule.

Rep. Jon Jacobsen, R-Council Bluffs, said awaiting a Supreme Court decision could be time-consuming and costly.

INMATE DIES: Kenneth Louis Howell Jr., 59, died due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions Jan. 23 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center, the Iowa Department of Corrections announced.

An autopsy will be completed by the State Medical Examiner.

Howell began serving a 35-year maximum sentence for prohibited acts — manufacture, delivery, possession — out of Lee County on Oct. 16, 2018.