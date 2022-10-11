Capitol Notebook: Muckey named Iowa Air Guard’s deputy general

Col. Mark A. Muckey, a Sioux City native, has been appointed deputy adjutant general for the Iowa Air National Guard by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

A military veteran since 1984, Muckey is a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours, and has multiple deployments, including for Operation Joint Forge, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Most recently, Muckey was commander of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.

A news release from the governor’s office said Reynolds chose Muckey because of “his outstanding military achievements and leadership capabilities demonstrated through nearly four decades of military service.”

“Like the Iowa National Guard itself, Col. Muckey has proven ‘always ready’ to protect and serve,” Reynolds said in the news release. “For almost 40 years, he has served our nation with distinction all over the world, and his highly decorated military resume speaks to the courage and skill he brings to every deployment.”

With this appointment Muckey will be promoted to the rank of brigadier general, according to the news release. Muckey replaces Brig. Gen. Shawn Ford, who retired in early August.

The Iowa National Guard Adjutant General is Maj. Gen. Benjamin J. Corell.

PANDEMIC FOOD ASSISTANCE

Two additional pandemic food assistance programs were announced by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

The Summer 2022 for Children Under Six program provides $391 per eligible child who received SNAP benefits during June, July and August, according to an Iowa HHS news release. Benefits will be added to the family’s SNAP card between Oct. 11 and Oct. 20.

And the Summer 2022 for School Aged Children program provides $391 per eligible child for students in grades K-12 during the 2021-22 school year. Details are being finalized, but the state expects benefits to be issued on new cards by the end of November.

“High food costs have affected every Iowan, and we hear every day how low-income parents continue to struggle to meet their children’s nutritional needs,” Iowa HHS’ Janee Harvey said in the news release. “These additional benefits will make it a little bit easier for parents to make ends meet and provide healthy, and nutritious meals for their children.”

More information on the programs is available at the Iowa HHS website at dhs.iowa.gov.

ARTISANAL BUTCHERY GRANTS

State grants up to $100,000 are available for Iowa meat lockers that employ fewer than 50 people, the state’s economic development department announced.

A total of $1 million is available through the state’s Butchery Innovation and Revitalization program, which was a created in 2021. The program’s goal is to strengthen Iowa’s food supply chain and support rural development, according to a news release from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Grant applications will be available Nov. 1. More information can be found at IEDA’s website, iowaeda.com.

SECRETARY OF STATE PROMOTES VOTER REGISTRATION

The state’s top elections official has mailed a postcard to roughly 47,000 Iowans who are eligible to vote but not registered.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said the postcard includes instructions on how to register and a QR code that sends the user to a website where he or she can register online. The postcards should arrive this week, Pate’s office said.

“Around 90% of eligible Iowans are registered to vote. I want to hit 100 percent and this mailing will help us get there,” Pate said in a news release. “Voting is a civic duty and the best way to make your voice heard.”

Important information for voters ahead of November’s general election is available from the state at voterreadyiowa.gov.