Capitol Notebook: New Iowa Veterans Affairs leader named

DES MOINES — Todd Jacobus, a retired colonel of the U.S. Army and National Guard, has been appointed as head of the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jacobus to the roles.

Jacobus replaces Steve Lukan, who resigned in May after serving as executive director of Iowa Veterans Affairs since 2017.

At the Iowa Veterans Home, Jacobus replaces Matthew Peterson, who was named interim director earlier this year after Reynolds fired the previous director, Timon Oujiri, for accepting overpayments from the state. A state audit identified $105,412 in improper disbursements to Oujiri.

Jacobus served for 33 years in the U.S. Army and National Guard, and took part in three overseas missions, according to the governor’s office. He has served on the Iowa Commission of Veterans Affairs for six years, including two years as its chairman.

“Commandant Jacobus brings tremendous leadership experience and an extensive military background to the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs. He is a proven leader dedicated to fighting for the very men and women he too served with for three decades,” Reynolds said in a news release. “His deep appreciation and passion will greatly benefit our veterans and ensure they receive the very best care and services.”

Jacobus’ appointment is effective Nov. 7 and is subject to confirmation by the Iowa Senate.

Inmate death

Steve Lee Davidson, an inmate who was in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville, died from natural causes Sunday, according to the state corrections department.

Davidson, 64, had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in Black Hawk County since 1982.