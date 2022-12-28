Capture the holiday spirit one last time with ArtisTREES art show

Anyone looking for one last rush of Christmas energy before the new year is in luck. Harvester Artist Lofts is hosting an art installation this weekend full of holiday vibes and maybe some cheeky humor.

Named ArtisTREES, the exhibit includes more than 25 trees decorated by area artists, each with its own unique look and theme. Some are festive, some feature sports or space exploration, and all are bursting with creativity.

“I thought decorated trees are so fun, and they're so interesting, seeing how people decorate for the holidays just in general,” said artist Emily Globe, who is also the building’s property manager. “I like Christmas for the reason that, people who aren't normally visual, artistic people, they put lights on their house, they do displays, they decorate their trees, you know, and I think all of that is kind of artistic, and it's always fun to see regular people doing that.”

When you step into the gallery, you will see, for example, a ToileTREE, hung with, what else, toiletries, like toothbrushes and toothpaste, hand sanitizer, lotion, even socks. After the show, the accumulated toiletries will be donated to an area homeless shelter.

The exhibit also includes a PoeTREE, festooned with words and poetry appropriate to the holiday season, and a tree that glows under black light.

“Some are more artistic, some are more funny, just kind of fun, pretty trees, it’s a variety,” Globe said. “We wanted kind of an experience for people to come through and get festive, see our space, remember that we're here.”

Harvester Artist Lofts has been open since 2010, and regularly hosted art shows and other community events until COVID put an end to all of that in early 2019.

As the community slowly started to open back up, so, too, has Harvester. They hosted two shows in 2021, and ArtisTREES is the fourth show of 2022.

“We're kinda getting back in the swing of doing events on the regular,” Globe said. “In 2023, I’m hoping to have a nice, full calendar all year.”

In addition to the trees, the gallery will have original art and handmade goods made by some of the artists available for purchase at the show.

ArtisTREES first opened on Dec. 10, with a second showing on Dec. 17. This weekend will be the last opportunity to enjoy the — ahem — artistry.

The show is Saturday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public, and snacks will be provided.

Harvester Artist Lofts is located at 1000 S. Main St., next to the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center.

For more information, and updates about upcoming events, visit facebook.com/HarvesterArtistLofts.