Car show a benefit for veteran suicide prevention group

“We teamed up with a counselor,” he said. “We help veterans get counseling, and we share the bill with (other nonprofits that serve veterans). We have helped quite a few veterans in our area. I will never turn a veteran down if they come to us needing help.”

According to the Operation 22 Til Freedom website, 5,000 to 6,500 veterans take their own lives each year.

The suicide rate for veterans is three times what it is for non-veterans. Male veterans between the ages of 18-44 are at higher risk.

The act can be triggered by PTSD, hopelessness/depression, homelessness, financial problems, separation from the structure provided by the military, issues adjusting to civilian life or substance abuse, the website states.

The following may be signs that a person is at risk for suicide:

• Seems sad, depressed, anxious or agitated (more than usual)

• Sleeps a lot or not much at all

• Has no regard for their appearance, hygiene or well-being

• Stops talking or associating with friends, family or members of their community

• Seems to have lost interest in things they were previously very passionate about