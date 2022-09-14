 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carson issues Level I water warning

Due to regional drought conditions, the City of Carson implemented a Level I water warning on Sept. 13.

Under a Level I warning, residents are not allowed to water their lawn, gardens, trees and more. Watering of new seeding or sod is permitted once per week, with an application.

Car washing is prohibited; water should not be used to fill any pools and should not be used to wash off lots, driveways, sidewalks, buildings, etc., or for nonessential cleaning of commercial and industrial equipment, machinery and interior spaces.

Water reclaimed or recycled after some primary use, such as water that has been used for washing or cooling, may be used without restriction.

