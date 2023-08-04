It's a race toward the end of summer, and so many things are happening on Saturday as we try to enjoy these last few weeks before school is back in session.

There's no shortage of fun this weekend and there's so much I'd like to check out, it's simply impossible to make it all happen.

We'll be busy celebrating a very special 12-year-old's birthday on Saturday. We're taking her and a few friends to the trampoline park so they can enjoy an afternoon of bouncing and pizza.

Check out The Hub in Council Bluffs if you haven't. Along with endless jumping opportunities, they offer axe throwing and more fun.

•••

The Veteran Memorial Car Show is slated for this Saturday, Aug. 5, at 623 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Organizer Randy Crom says all net proceeds will go directly to the VFW Post 11355. In past years, almost $5,000 was given.

Crom expects about 150 hot rods, custom cars, classic cars, obsolete cars, antique cars, motorcycles and more to be in attendance. There will be 26 classes of vehicles plus Best of Show, Paint, Engine, along with 50/50 drawing.

The event is free to spectators and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

•••

If you're interested in taking a short drive, a trip to Carson on Saturday would be well worth your while.

The Carson Community Rodeo Parade runs the Boulevard on Broadway Street from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Carson.

The Carson Park Board will host a Bubble Party fundraiser in Carson Park from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., following the parade. Cost is $10 per participant; bring a towel.

Proceeds from this event will support ongoing Carson Park improvements. Bubble wands will be available for the first 40 participants through the gate. A hotdog lunch fundraiser will be held at the ballfield concession stand.

The rodeo and street dance are set for later in the evening. Find all the details at carsoncommunityrodeo.com.

•••

Stay local and explore some hidden gems in your own backyard.

Open Omaha runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at 60 venues across Council Bluffs and Omaha.

Council Bluffs locations include the First Avenue Trail and Cochran Park, 186 S. 21st St.; the Squirrel Cage Jail, 226 Pearl St.; the Bregant House, 517 S. Fourth St.; and the Harvester Artist Lofts, 1000 S. Main St.

•••

Here's a look at more happening this weekend around the area:

Saturday, Aug. 5

• The City of Council Bluffs is hosting a youth fishing derby at Big Lake Park for those who pre-registered. There is no on-site/day-of registration.

• The annual fly-in pancake breakfast and open house runs from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport, 16803 McCandless Lane. Tour the airport and museum, meet pilots and view aircrafts on the ramp and in the hanger. Breakfast is offered for a freewill donation.

• The River City Farmers Market runs 9 a.m. to noon at the YMCA Healthy Living Center parking lot at 714 S. Main St. The family-friendly market sells vegetables, baked goods, specialty foods and other items.

• Ditmars Orchard and Vineyard will host its fourth annual touch-a-truck from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 19475 225th St. The event is free and a free hard hat will be gifted to the first 50 children in attendance. Get an up close look at tow trucks, a motor grader, a helicopter, tractors, a sheriff's car, UTVs and more. Live music by Rich Patton accompanies Kona Ice, tractor rides, face painting, a bounce house and outdoor games.

• Cool off with the Council Bluffs Fire Department at a special weekend hydrant party on the east side of Cochran Park (21st Street) from 1 to 2 p.m.

• The Beaver Studies Junior Refuge Ranger program runs 1 to 2 p.m. at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center near Missouri Valley. Busy beavers are all around DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. Help investigate why they are so busy and the tools they use to help them be one of nature’s best engineers.

• The Jennie Edmundson Foundation will host its annual Spirit of Courage Gala at 6 p.m. at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way. Find tickets and more information at jehfoundation.org.

Sunday, Aug. 6

• Stellar Vacation Bible School kicks off at Southside Christian Church, 1919 S. 10th St., and runs through Aug. 10. The camp is for children age 4 through fifth grade and runs from 6 to 9 p.m. each day. Family members and friends are invited to join in daily at 8:30 p.m. VBS features Bible-learning activities, songs, play and more. For more information, call 712-323-7326.