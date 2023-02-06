Following years of planning, the Carter Lake Community Center opened to the public in late January to great enthusiasm from the community.

The ultramodern structure that now encompasses the city library at 1120 Willow Drive accommodates a multitude of events, sports and exercise opportunities.

"The community is very excited to have a facility like this within Carter Lake,” said Sandy Andersen, the center’s director. “As with any community center, we're starting off and everything will change according to what the individuals want. It is their center."

On a tour, Andersen showed off the contemporary meeting/utility rooms capable of different configurations and sizes, featuring advanced audio-visual equipment as well as a “warming” kitchen for catering services. She said they would be available for meetings, conferences, parties, etc.

Andersen, who comes to the CLCC after 13 years as Health and Fitness Manager at the Salvation Army’s Kroc Corps Community Center in Omaha, said the rooms would eventually be the hub of the city’s senior center activities, as well as a variety of on-site and virtual exercise classes.

“I want to develop quality programming, not quantity,” she said.

At the heart of the center is a massive, multi-court gymnasium. Basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts are set-up for regular play, and leagues for many sports will be formed soon. An indoor walking track surrounds the courts.

The CLCC includes an exercise room freshly stocked with the latest in equipment for all capabilities. For senior citizens like Jean Sitzler, who spoke to the Nonpareil following a vigorous workout on a recumbent exercise bike, the new facility has been a blessing.

“People need to stay healthy, not just physcially but mentally,” Sitzler said. “Being isolated is not good for anyone. I never lived alone (before). My husband passed three years ago, and so it's been hard for me. And if I come here, I go home with better attitude.”

Sitzler said she has been using the exercise machines in Carter Lake rather than having to drive to Omaha for her physical rehabilitation. A big draw is not only the convenience but also the price.

While the community can receive a peek at the club right now at no cost, Andersen said for residents of Carter Lake, there is annual membership of $100 for adults and $40 for youth under 18 and seniors over 65.

"We have needed something for, not just the young adults, but for the seniors as you age," Sitzler said. "It's not as expensive as if I went to the Y. I can afford it on Social Security."

Teens from 12 to 17 years old may enter CLCC unaccompanied once a guardian has signed a waiver. The club has already become a hot spot for pick-up basketball games, Andersen said. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Just as with exercise and senior programming, the center will also develop a slate of activities for the younger generation.

"I'm hoping this meets the needs of the community as far as older adults, families and youth,” Andersen said. “It gives them a safe place to come. It gives them a variety of activities that will make them prosper and grow and find their own potential.”

The Carter Lake Library is the final jewel in the CLCC. Library Director Shannon Putney has created a refurbished and updated space, with more books and options for adult readers and expanded online options, including nine computers dedicated to specific age groups.

Putney has also designed two special areas for children and young adults. These literary retreats feature special seating and amenities for the pre-teen and teen readers. Also for younger children, the library has added a “sensory wall” for play.

“The littles come in and they just love it,” Putney said. “We have accomplished a lot here, and now the community has so much more.”

The CLCC currently has three employees, but that number should double in the coming months and expand as the center’s programming grows. Current hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.