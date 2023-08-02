alert top story Carter Lake Days parade celebrates community Aug 2, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 × The annual Carter Lake Days parade was held July 29, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A representative of the United States Marine Corps hands out candy during the Carter Lake Days parade on Saturday, July 29, 2023. RACHEL GEORGE, THE NONPAREIL Jodi Gonzales, Lucille and Jhett Boldra, and Michelle Gonzales say hello as the Carter Lake Days parade makes its way down Ninth Street on Saturday, July 29, 2023. RACHEL GEORGE, THE NONPAREIL Messiah, Jonah and Mariah Seavers collect candy during the Carter Lake Days parade on Saturday, July 29, 2023. RACHEL GEORGE, THE NONPAREIL Candy flies from the arms of a Carter Lake Improvement Club volunteer as their Carter Lake Days parade float makes its way down Ninth Street on Saturday, July 29, 2023. RACHEL GEORGE, THE NONPAREIL Floats offer freebies as they make their way down Ninth Street during the Carter Lake Days parade Saturday, July 29, 2023. RACHEL GEORGE, THE NONPAREIL People waved as they made their way down Ninth Street during the Carter Lake Days parade Saturday, July 29, 2023. RACHEL GEORGE, THE NONPAREIL Spider-Man waves during the Carter Lake Days parade Saturday, July 29, 2023. RACHEL GEORGE, THE NONPAREIL The Carter Lake Citizen's Patrol was among the floats represented in the Carter Lake Days parade Saturday, July 29, 2023. RACHEL GEORGE, THE NONPAREIL Carter Lake's 2023 Citizen of the Year Dave Huey serves as the grand marshal in the annual Carter Lake Days parade, held Saturday, July 29, 2023. RACHEL GEORGE, THE NONPAREIL Cast from Madness Haunted House in Council Bluffs walk in the Carter Lake Days parade Saturday, July 29, 2023. RACHEL GEORGE, THE NONPAREIL Cast from Madness Haunted House in Council Bluffs walk in the Carter Lake Days parade Saturday, July 29, 2023. RACHEL GEORGE, THE NONPAREIL The Carter Lake youth baseball makes its way down Ninth Street in the Carter Lake Days parade Saturday, July 29, 2023. RACHEL GEORGE, THE NONPAREIL Carter Lake Fire Department volunteer Eric Bentzinger represents the department in the Carter Lake Days parade Saturday, July 29, 2023. RACHEL GEORGE, THE NONPAREIL The Carter Lake Days parade kicks off Saturday, July 29, 2023. RACHEL GEORGE, THE NONPAREIL A Carter Lake Fire Department volunteer waves during the Carter Lake Days parade on Saturday, July 29, 2023. RACHEL GEORGE, THE NONPAREIL Candy flies from a classic car during the Carter Lake Days parade on Saturday, July 29, 2023. RACHEL GEORGE, THE NONPAREIL The Carter Lake Days parade makes it way down Ninth Street on Saturday, July 29, 2023. RACHEL GEORGE, THE NONPAREIL 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Carter Lake Days parade 2023 The annual Carter Lake Days parade was held July 29, 2023. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Russian missile attack leaves 5-storey hole in Ukraine building Chile Seizes $11 Million Ecstasy Shipment From Europe Chile Seizes $11 Million Ecstasy Shipment From Europe Body Of Hiker Missing 37 Years Found In Melting Glacier Body Of Hiker Missing 37 Years Found In Melting Glacier Pregnant Ukrainian Soldiers Continue to Serve, Request Maternity Uniforms From Local Nonprofit Pregnant Ukrainian Soldiers Continue to Serve, Request Maternity Uniforms From Local Nonprofit